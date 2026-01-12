Dogecoin Price Reacts as New DOGE ETF from 21Shares to Go Live This Week

Key Notes

21Shares clears final SEC step to launch its spot Dogecoin ETF on Nasdaq under ticker TDOG.

Dogecoin price holds near $0.140 as trading volume rises after ETF confirmation.

Market signals remain mixed as traders watch early ETF demand.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.14 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $22.97 B Vol. 24h: $1.23 B price moved slightly higher after confirmation that a new spot DOGE exchange-traded fund from 21Shares has cleared final steps with United States regulators and is expected to begin trading this week. This will add another regulated option for investors following recent Dogecoin ETF launches.

Dogecoin ETF from 21Shares Gets Green Light

Dogecoin price showed a modest reaction after 21Shares filed its final prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing allows the product to go live under the ticker TDOG.

With this approval, the fund becomes the third spot Dogecoin ETF available in the United States. This comes after similar products from Grayscale and Bitwise launched in November 2025.

The ETF is structured to track the spot value of DOGE using the CF Dogecoin Dollar US Settlement Price Index. In an earlier post, Coinspeaker reported that 21Shares confirmed a management fee of 0.50%, charged daily and paid weekly in DOGE. No fee waiver was included in the filing.

The company also disclosed its service partners. Bank of New York Mellon will act as administrator, cash custodian, and transfer agent. Digital asset custody will be handled by Coinbase Custody Trust, Anchorage Digital Bank, and BitGo.

These details provide clarity for investors seeking regulated exposure without holding the asset directly.

Dogecoin Price Holds Steady as Market Data Stays Mixed

Following the announcement, Dogecoin price traded near $0.140, moving between $0.135 and $0.142 in early trading. At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.1368, up 2,2% in 24 hours.

Trading volume jumped 152.09% over the past 24 hours to $1.22 billion, showing higher activity beyond just a strong price surge.

It is important to add that the market data showed mixed signals. Futures open interest edged slightly higher, with gains on Binance and OKX, while positions fell on Bybit and Gate.

On the technical side, DOGE remained above its 50-day moving average around $0.138. The relative strength index stayed near neutral levels.

For now, Dogecoin price shows steady interest as traders watch early ETF trading. In a related update, South Korea has confirmed plans to launch spot crypto ETFs in 2026 as part of its broader economic growth strategy.

