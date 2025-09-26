Dogecoin Price Prediction: Smart Money Eyes DOGE at $0.23 – Last Dip Before End of Year Rally to $1?

Despite the correction, DOGE trading volume has climbed 18% as on September 25th, blockchain tracker Whale Alert reported that 122,396,439 DOGE (worth $28.5 million at the time) were withdrawn from Binance.

Such whale activity is often interpreted as a signal of accumulation, hinting that smart money may be positioning for an upcoming move.

$Doge/weekly#Dogecoin has completed the RETEST on a Symmetrical Triangle ✅

Ready for the next surge 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0gEfZ7ACE5 — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) September 25, 2025

DOGE Price Analysis: What’s Next?

The daily chart shows DOGE consolidating within a rising wedge pattern before breaking lower.

At present, the token is testing support near $0.22, a zone that has held repeatedly throughout the year.

With the RSI currently hovering around 40, bearish momentum prevails as prices near oversold conditions. However, this is where reversals often occur despite the MACD displaying a bearish crossover with downside momentum.

The distance between the MACD and signal lines remains narrow, leaving room for a quick shift if bullish volume returns.

Rally Toward $1 or Deeper Correction?

If DOGE manages to defend the $0.22 support and reclaim the wedge resistance around $0.27, bullish momentum could accelerate.

The chart outlines a potential trajectory where a breakout sends DOGE surging first to $0.35, followed by $0.55, before ultimately retesting its all-time high near $0.70.

A stretch target of $0.77–$1 is possible if market sentiment flips risk-on heading into year-end.

However, failure to hold the $0.22 support opens the door to a deeper correction with downside targets at $0.18 and $0.14, levels where buyers previously defended DOGE during past sell-offs.

A full breakdown could push DOGE as low as $0.08, which would represent a 36% decline from current levels.

DOGE Eyes Massive Breakout as $MAXI Presale Raises $2.5 Million

As Dogecoin eyes the coveted $1 price tag, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is establishing itself as more than just another meme coin. It is a movement built around discipline, strength, and the relentless pursuit of gains.

Inspired by a gym-focused, muscular version of Doge who thrives on extreme leverage and energy drinks, Maxi Doge represents a lifestyle that fuses crypto trading with fitness culture. Its community lives by the motto: “Never skip leg day. Never skip a pump.”

The project, designed for the 2025 bull market’s high-energy atmosphere, has already raised a massive $2.5 million in its ongoing presale.

Beyond memes, $MAXI also delivers utility. Holders benefit from staking with daily automated rewards, weekly trading competitions, and gamified tournaments through partner futures platforms.

A dedicated Maxi Fund supports liquidity and marketing, ensuring long-term sustainability and visibility in the crowded meme coin market.

To purchase $MAXI, simply go to the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete your $MAXI purchase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.