Dogecoin Price Recovery Ahead As Investors Add 4.9 Billion DOGE

Dogecoin price has been moving sideways following the rejection at $0.25, currently flirting with $0.21. However, on-chain data indicates that long-term holders are becoming increasingly bullish, setting the stage for a potential DOGE recovery ahead. Over the last two weeks, investors have added 4.9 billion DOGE into their bags, worth a massive $1.98 billion.

Dogecoin Price Recovery on Radar With Strong On-Chain Metrics

With 2.3% gains in the last 24 hours, Dogecoin is showing signs of price recovery along with the broader crypto market. Despite the recent threats of a Monero-like 51% attack, long-term holders (LTHs) appear increasingly bullish, as the HODLer net position change indicates a sharp decline in selling pressure. The red bars, which typically represent distribution, have nearly vanished, hinting at signs of accumulation.

This move from selling to holding could provide a foundation for Dogecoin’s potential recovery in the coming weeks. With fewer LTHs offloading their positions, downward pressure on the Dogecoin price is likely to ease. Combined with continued accumulation, this trend underscores the confidence that major holders maintain in Dogecoin’s long-term outlook.

On the other hand, mid-term DOGE holders have also ramped up their accumulation, with a sharp surge in active supply over the past 3-6 months. In the past two weeks alone, these investors have added 4.9 billion DOGE, worth over $1.97 billion, to their portfolios, according to Glassnode data.

This uptick in accumulation suggests growing confidence in Dogecoin’s future price trajectory. Mid-term holders appear to be positioning themselves for potential upside, likely waiting for market conditions to turn more favorable.

DOGE Eyes Recovery Ahead

On-chain expert Crypto Zeinab noted that Dogecoin price is exhibiting a technical setup reminiscent of 2024, with the price forming a rounding bottom pattern. Analysts note that a decisive break above the $0.29 level could trigger a rally similar to the previous surge from $0.18 to $0.49.

$DOGE is showing a pattern similar to 2024. It’s forming a rounding bottom & if it breaks $0.29, it could rally like last time from $0.18 to $0.49. A converging triangle is also forming, which means a breakout might be coming. If the pattern repeats, we could reach $0.80 in Q4. pic.twitter.com/ZhUQ8LRyGf — Crypto Zeinab (@CryptoZeinab) August 20, 2025

Additionally, a converging triangle is taking shape, signaling the potential for an imminent breakout. If the historical pattern repeats, projections suggest that Dogecoin could reach as high as $0.80 by the end of the fourth quarter.

Maxi Doge Meme Coin Gains Spotlight

With hopes of a Dogecoin price recovery, Maxi Doge meme coin is also gaining spotlight at the moment. Maxi Doge, a meme coin inspired by Dogecoin, has raised over $1.35 million within a month of its launch, signaling strong investor interest amid heightened Dogecoin trading activity.

Positioned as a “frustrated but ripped cousin” of Doge, the token aims to ride the 2025 memecoin trend alongside established names like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bonk (BONK). The project combines humor with utility, offering staking rewards, access to an exclusive trading group for alpha hunters, and future partnerships in perpetual trading markets.

Project Details:

Ticker : MAXI.

: MAXI. Chain : Ethereum.

: Ethereum. Token Price: $0.000253.

Amount Raised: $1,345,510.42.

