Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone

Key Notes

CoinMarketCap data shows that Cardano's price is currently trading at $0.853.

At this rate, it may breach the $0.9 mark in a few days if momentum is sustained.

With Cardano in rebound mode, other emerging projects like Snorter Bot are also in the spotlight.

ADA ADA $0.85 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $31.10 B Vol. 24h: $1.55 B , the native token of the Layer-1 blockchain Cardano, has left investors excited following an uptick in price. It is currently only a few cents away from reaching $0.9, a price level that it has aimed to hit for quite a while. It is worth noting that its recent rally came with support from popular financial services company eToro.

Key Drivers of ADA Price Rally

Just before Q3 2025 ended, eToro launched Cardano staking services for its United States customers. Together with Ethereum ETH $4 404 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $531.46 B Vol. 24h: $40.35 B and Solana SOL $225.7 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $122.82 B Vol. 24h: $8.11 B staking, this service was officially available in the region from Sept. 29.

The firm highlighted that it will slot its 40 million users in one of six different staking reward tiers, ranging from Bronze to Diamond.

Thereafter, they will receive rewards commensurate with their tier level. For context, users in the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum+, and Diamond tiers earn 45%, 55%, 65%, 75%, 85%, 90% respectively. Three days after this announcement, ADA has seen its price rise by 2.5% to now trade at $0.853, according to CoinMarketCap data.

At this rate, the crypto asset has successfully outperformed the broader crypto market, which received only a 2.33% rebound within the same time. Market observers explained this outlook, citing that staking historically crashed the liquid supply and encouraged long-term holding.

Cardano as Pioneer for MembersCap’s Tokenization Reinsurance Fund

Apart from eToro’s support for ADA, some other factors, including the US Federal Reserve rate cut and leveraged trading expansion, are acting as key catalysts for the price gain.

At the end of September, Cardano became one of the pioneers for MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund, dubbed MCM Fund I.

This development has given ADA a major push upward at the time, as it traded at $0.8233.

Meanwhile, Hashdex also added Cardano to its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF after an SEC filing. This placed ADA alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Stellar

Snorter Bot Project Presale Still Ongoing, Here’s Why You Should Participate

ADA is not the only token garnering attention at the moment. It may have Snorter Bot to compete with. This is an initiative for investors who are strong risk-takers. It is described as a crypto project with high-growth potential in the long term.

Designed like the adventurous qardvark with a snort, this project has now successfully gained a position among the best crypto presales of 2025. With this project, investors can make easier trading decisions. In other words, it contributes to helping traders easily navigate the cryptocurrency sector.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.1067

Amount raised so far: $4.23 million

Ticker: SNORT

The official presale website indicates that the token price is set to be adjusted within the next 2 days. Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. On Coinspeaker, you can read more about how to buy Snorter Bot (SNORT).

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.