Dogecoin DOGE $0.24 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $36.42 B Vol. 24h: $3.21 B , the largest meme coin, has recently come under strong selling pressure, following a rejection at $0.30 in mid-September. Moreover, the broader crypto market sell-off triggered a 20% correction from the monthly highs, as DOGE is now trading at $0.24. But crypto experts believe that the meme coin could soon see a trend reversal from here, gearing up for a 100% rally to $0.50.

Expert Shares DOGE Price Target of $0.50

Despite the current Dogecoin correction and selling pressure, market experts continue to stay bullish for the meme coin. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said that current price levels for Dogecoin price are “a great zone to buy” ahead of a potential breakout to $0.50.

This is a great zone to buy Dogecoin $DOGE before a bullish breakout to $0.50! pic.twitter.com/BH3yazgoWc — Ali (@ali_charts) September 23, 2025

The above chart reveals DOGE trading within an ascending channel pattern that has provided consistent support since August 2025. For a major upside, the DOGE price must break the resistance at $0.29.

Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin price has formed a new three-day candle, breaking above the upper line of the Gaussian Channel. According to the trader, if DOGE moves back above the channel and closes with a long lower-wick Doji, it could indicate the start of a significant price surge. According to the chart shared byb the analyst, he expects the DOGE price to rally to $1.0.

$DOGE/3-day#Dogecoin has a new 3-day candle today, poking through the upper line of the Gaussian Channel.

If it moves back above the channel and closes with a long lower wick Doji, it could signal a massive surge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ykvWJwsI6 — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) September 22, 2025

Dogecoin ETF Appears on DTCC Listing

In the latest development, a Dogecoin ETF, by Swiss crypto asset manager 21Shares’ has been added to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) National Securities Clearing Corporation list under the ticker TDOG. This comes just as Grayscale submitted its S-1 filing for spot Dogecoin ETF.

The DTCC update confirms that 21Shares’ DOGE ETF has been cleared for listing and settlement. This is a procedural step commonly taken by issuers to ensure operational readiness ahead of regulatory approval. The DTCC serves as the primary clearing and settlement hub for U.S. equities and ETFs.

Note that the listing on the DTCC does not indicate regulatory approval, Thus, trading can only commence once the SEC grants the green light. Earlier in September, spot ETFs for Solana SOL $218.8 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $118.84 B Vol. 24h: $9.33 B , Hedera HBAR $0.22 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $9.47 B Vol. 24h: $188.01 M , and XRP XRP $2.87 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $171.30 B Vol. 24h: $6.85 B from Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital were also added to the DTCC’s clearing list.

