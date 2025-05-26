Key Notes

UNI trading volume jumped to $307 million alongside a 12% price increase.

A whale re-entered after three years, buying 662,606 UNI at $5.99.

The position is already $42,000 in unrealized profit at current prices.

Uniswap UNI $5.36 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $3.22 B Vol. 24h: $165.66 M is currently trading around $6.55, up by 12% in the past 24 hours. It has also recorded a 60% increase in its trading volume, currently sitting at $307 million.

This renewed excitement around UNI coincides with a notable whale re-entry. Blockchain tracker @ai_9684xtpa reported that a Uniswap whale, dormant for three years, returned with a $3.97 million move earlier today.

全网都在关注版本之子 James，「2020.09 起 $UNI 波段累计获利 2154 万美元巨鲸」已默默浮盈 37 万美元 看多了十几亿的杠杆仓位，37 万美元的浮盈都感觉没什么了？—— 他之前的 2154 万美元利润可是靠现货钻石手赚到的😆 自 05.21 这位聪明钱开启第三次 UNI 波段后（成本 $5.99），币价最高涨至… https://t.co/bBa6Rn6hao pic.twitter.com/2Yimdsa4dL — Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) May 26, 2025

The whale purchased 662,606 UNI tokens at an average price of $5.99. At the current market price above $6.5, it is already sitting on an unrealized profit of around $42,000.

This whale netted $17.6 million in profit by buying UNI at $3.87 in 2020 and exiting at the 2021 all-time high of $42.88. This new position, though modest compared to the whale’s previous profits, could signal fresh confidence in the token’s long-term outlook.

Crypto insights platform Rose Premium Signals noted on X that Uniswap is showing signs of a massive cup formation on the weekly chart, a classic bullish setup. According to them, if this structure plays out, UNI could target $15.16 and even push to $19.34 in the coming months.

📈 #UNI/USDT Weekly Outlook$UNI is printing a massive cup pattern off a strong base zone — structure points toward a major breakout. 🎯 Target 1: $15.16

🎯 Target 2: $19.34 Momentum is shifting — this setup is 🔥 long-term bullish! pic.twitter.com/sUSZKLo7if — Rose Premium Signals 🌹 (@VipRoseTr) May 24, 2025

Earlier this month, Uniswap became the first decentralized exchange to surpass $3 trillion in cumulative trading volume.

UNI Price Outlook

On the daily UNI price chart, the RSI currently stands at 57, indicating moderate bullish momentum without entering the overbought region. This suggests further room for upside if buying pressure persists.

Bollinger Bands are starting to widen after a period of contraction, with price hovering just above the middle band (20-day SMA). If UNI breaks above the upper band near $7.39, traders could see a stronger rally toward the next resistance at $8.00.

However, a drop below the lower band at $5.21 might trigger bearish sentiment.

Meanwhile, the A/D indicator is gradually rising, suggesting more inflows than outflows and that smart money might be building positions quietly.

