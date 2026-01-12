Dubai Bans Privacy Tokens Under New DFSA Crypto Framework

Key Notes

Tokens using ring signatures or stealth addresses fail new suitability criteria requiring on-chain transaction monitoring.

The DFSA shifted from a prescribed recognized token list to a firm-led suitability assessment model.

Dubai mainland regulator VARA banned privacy tokens in February 2023, and the DFSA action aligns DIFC with that policy.

Privacy tokens, including Monero XMR $577.3 24h volatility: 17.3% Market cap: $10.62 B Vol. 24h: $385.83 M and Zcash ZEC $403.1 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $6.63 B Vol. 24h: $717.48 M , are effectively banned from Dubai’s financial free zone.

Updated crypto regulations took effect on Jan. 12, requiring transaction transparency that privacy-enhancing technologies cannot provide.

The restrictions come despite both tokens ranking among 2025’s top performers, with Zcash gaining over 895% and Monero rising 141% year-over-year.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority eliminated its prescribed list of recognized crypto tokens in favor of a firm-led suitability assessment model, according to the DFSA’s December announcement.

Licensed firms must now evaluate tokens against criteria that include governance transparency and compliance compatibility with anti-money laundering requirements.

The revisions followed an October 2025 consultation and build on the crypto token regime introduced in 2022, noted Houssam Kayyal of Fintech in MENA.

The DFSA’s supervisory guidelines explicitly identify privacy-enhancing technologies as negative indicators.

Tokens employing ring signatures or stealth addresses to hide transaction details make on-chain monitoring impossible, rendering them incompatible with know-your-customer requirements.

Regulatory Framework Shift

Under the previous system, the DFSA maintained a list of recognized tokens, including Bitcoin BTC $90 587 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $35.90 B and Ethereum ETH $3 113 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $375.47 B Vol. 24h: $17.76 B . Litecoin LTC $77.41 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $5.95 B Vol. 24h: $522.91 M and ZetaChain were also approved, according to AGBI.

The updated framework places responsibility on licensed entities to conduct suitability assessments based on token purpose and governance transparency.

Trading history and market liquidity are also evaluated. Approved fiat-backed tokens, including Circle’s USDC and EURC, which became the first regulated stablecoins in DIFC, remain available.

Ripple’s RLUSD, which surpassed $1 billion in market cap less than a year after launch, is also recognized.

Global Regulatory Alignment

The DFSA action aligns the Dubai International Financial Centre with mainland Dubai policy. VARA banned privacy tokens in February 2023, defining them as virtual assets that prevent transaction tracing on distributed public ledgers.

The restrictions apply to DIFC-licensed firms rather than individual holders, noted Mert Mumtaz of Helius. He observed that VARA already implemented similar rules, and comparable frameworks exist in Europe.

The restrictions reflect a global regulatory trend. The European Union’s MiCA regulation, which has triggered aggressive compliance deadlines across member states, also prohibits anonymous crypto transfers beginning in 2027.

