Key Notes

Emirates is partnering with Crypto.com to allow crypto payments.

The partnership is expected to increase the use cases of cryptocurrency in the region.

Dubai strengthens its position as a blockchain and digital asset innovation hub.

Emirates, a leading global airline, has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange and payments platform Crypto.com to enable crypto payments for its services.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate Crypto.com Pay into Emirates’ payment infrastructure. Implementation is expected to begin next year, making sure the new feature upholds security and compliance standards.

In a press release, Emirates announced that the signing ceremony took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.

Representing Crypto.com was Mohammed Al Hakim, President of the company’s UAE operations, while Emirates was represented by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Adnan Kazim explained that the partnership with Crypto.com aligns with Emirates’ ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving preferences of its customers, particularly younger travelers who favor using cryptocurrency for purchases.

“This strategic move is in line with Dubai’s vision to be at the forefront of financial innovation while at the same time providing our customers with greater flexibility and choice in how they transact with Emirates,” he added.

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, stated that the partnership will bring “real momentum to the digital asset industry” and enable both companies to deliver innovative financial solutions to their customers.

Dubai Embraces Cryptocurrency

Dubai has been making steady strides toward becoming a hub for blockchain and digital asset innovation.

In a recent development, the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to establish the Dubai Solana Economic Zone, a collaborative environment aimed at fostering constructive engagement between crypto developers and regulators.

In another notable move, the Dubai Land Department announced in May that it will utilize the XRP Ledger as the blockchain backbone for a real estate tokenization initiative.

This marks a regional first, as no other government property registry in the Middle East has previously adopted a public blockchain for digitizing property title deeds.

