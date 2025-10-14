Key Notes

The Enso network aims to streamline DeFi development by reducing integration costs and complexity.

There are over 145 projects already using Enso and more than $17 billion settled on-chain.

Bybit has become one of the first major exchanges to list ENSO, launching spot trading and two reward campaigns totaling 600,000 ENSO tokens.

Enso Network, the decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability layer, backed by Polychain Capital has gone live on the Ethereum ETH $3 967 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $477.96 B Vol. 24h: $55.26 B blockchain and the BNB Chain BNB $1 185 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $163.83 B Vol. 24h: $6.07 B , along with its native ENSO token.

Described as a “singular access point for the ever-growing constellation of blockchains and protocols,” Enso positions itself as the connective infrastructure linking over a thousand blockchain frameworks.

The platform also allows developers to read from and write to any chain or smart contract by using a single, standardized interface. This, by design, helps to simplify the cross-chain integration for Enso mainnet.

By offering this unified access layer, Enso aims to help projects save time and costs usually spent on achieving interoperability. The company also hopes to strengthen the Web3 development ecosystem.

This ecosystem currently comprises around 23,000 developers, compared to 47 million working in traditional software industries.

The company stated that it has earned the trust of more than 145 projects and has facilitated over $17 billion in on-chain settlements to date. Enso’s investors include Multicoin Capital and Cyberfund, among other prominent backers

Crypto Exchange Bybit Lists ENSO Tokens

Bybit, which recently received full licensing in the UAE, has become one of the first major exchanges to list Enso (ENSO), opening spot trading for the multi-chain DeFi execution layer.

Simultaneously, it’s also launching two promotional campaigns, totaling 600,000 ENSO tokens in rewards. Note that Bybit was hacked earlier this year, but has since reclaimed 7% of market share, restoring pre-hack levels.

The ENSO token is available for trading on both the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum networks, with spot Grid Bot trading enabled from launch.

To mark the listing, Bybit introduced two major campaigns, a 350,000 ENSO “Token Splash” event and a 250,000 ENSO Launchpool staking program.

The Launchpool runs through October 27, allowing eligible users to stake ENSO, MNT MNT $1.88 24h volatility: 8.3% Market cap: $6.11 B Vol. 24h: $622.85 M , or BBSOL across three pools to earn portions of the reward pool. VIP users enjoy higher staking caps, increasing potential returns.

On the other hand, participants in the Token Splash campaign can earn from a 350,000 ENSO reward pool by completing deposit and trading tasks. Both initiatives are open until October 27.

ENSO’s tokenomics feature an 8% initial annual inflation rate, which gradually decreases each month to a long-term rate of 0.35468%.

The project has set aside 1.75 million tokens, or 1.75% of the total supply, for community airdrops. It has also reserved additional allocations for marketing efforts to expand the ecosystem.

Snorter Bot Eyes $5 Million Presale Raise

Snorter Bot, a fast-growing Telegram-based trading assistant, is approaching a $5 million presale milestone. The platform combines the viral appeal of meme coins with advanced trading tools. This allows users to pot, snipe, and manage tokens directly within Telegram in just a few taps.

The initial release puts major focus on the Solana SOL $195.3 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $106.69 B Vol. 24h: $13.44 B ecosystem, taking advantage of its high-speed transactions and low fees. Future updates will expand support to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible blockchains.

SNORT Token Powers Premium Features

The SNORT token unlocks Snorter Bot’s premium features. With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens, the project aims to make high-speed DeFi trading widely accessible.

Presale Details of Snorter Bot:

Token Price : $0.1079

: $0.1079 Funds Raised : $4.691 million

: $4.691 million Ticker : $SNORT

: $SNORT Network: Solana

With low trading fees and a multi-chain roadmap, Snorter Bot has quickly positioned itself as one of the most popular crypto presales currently in the market. Make sure you check out the official site to stay updated with the Snorter Bot launch date.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.