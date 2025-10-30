Key Notes

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows highlighted the sharp rejection below $4,000, while IncomeSharks cautioned about sustained weakness.

U.S.spot Ethereum ETFs saw $84 million in net outflows on October 29, led by Fidelity’s FETH.

ETH price needs to give a weekly close above $4,000 for a sustained upside moving ahead.

The FOMC meeting and Fed rate cut announcement on October 29 turned out to be a “sell-the-news” scenario for the crypto market.

price has lost the $4,000 support, dropping another 3% in the last 24 hours, in what analysts believe to be a classic bear trap. On the other hand, spot Ethereum ETF flows have turned negative again.

ETH Price Loses $4,000 Support in Bearish Fall

After trying hard to hold the ETH price above $4,000, bulls have once again given up to the bearish pressure as the largest altcoin falls 3% today.

Coinglass data also shows that the ETH futures open interest dropped 2.7% to $46 billion.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows noted that ETH price has once again fallen below the key $4,000 support level, even after several major macroeconomic developments that were expected to boost market sentiment.

In the last 24 hours, there have been some major macro developments, such as the 25 bps Fed rate cut, the Fed’s decision to end quantitative tightening (QT) and shrink its balance sheet by December 1, and renewed U.S.-China trade talks.

The analyst suggested two possibilities: “Either this is a classic bear trap, or the crypto market is headed significantly lower.”

Although Ethereum has been facing significant volatility recently, another market analyst, IncomeSharks, noted that it must hold above $4,000 to keep the bull momentum intact.

However, according to the chart shared by the analyst, if ETH falls below this level, it could decline toward the lower band near $2,200, as shown below.

Ethereum ETF Flows Flip Negative

The spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. saw their flows flip to the negative territory after strong inflows for the first two days. The total flows on October 29 were a negative $84 million.

Fidelity’s FETH contributed to the most outflows at $69.5 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETH at $16.2 million.

On the contrary, BlackRock’s ETHA saw positive inflows at $21.4 million, as per data from Farside Investors.

