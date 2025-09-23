Ethena Price Jumps 5% as Kraken Teases USDe Stablecoin Listing

Key Notes

Kraken exchange announced upcoming USDe stablecoin listing for US regulated markets to 1.7 million followers.

USDe captured 4.5% of global stablecoin market with $14.4 billion market cap at press time.

Technical analysis shows ENA consolidating near $0.58 support with potential resistance at $0.68 level.

Ethena ENA $0.60 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $4.17 B Vol. 24h: $403.46 M is a synthetic dollar protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its native token ENA drew attention on Tuesday, Sept. 23, after staging a 5% intraday rally despite prevailing bearish sentiment across crypto markets.

The bounce followed five consecutive days of losses, which saw ENA decline more than 20% since the Fed’s Sept. 18 rate cut triggered downturns in demand for USD-pegged assets. At press time, ENA had reclaimed the $0.61 level, rising 5%, despite a 32% decline in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

Market reports link the rebound to Kraken exchange teasing the listing of Ethena’s USD-pegged stablecoin, USDe, in US regulated markets. The exchange alerted its 1.7 million followers on X to USDe markets “coming soon” on Tuesday.

Further emphasizing institutional support, YZi Labs Investment (formerly Binance Labs) recently increased its stake in Ethena, reflecting enhanced shareholder confidence as the US regulatory stance toward stablecoins has softened in recent months.

Meanwhile, USDe’s market cap has risen to $14.4 billion at press time, capturing 4.5% of the $300 billion global stablecoin market, according to CoinMarketCap data. Kraken’s listing is expected to accelerate US adoption, potentially lifting USDe’s market share further in coming months.

ENA Price Forecast: Can $0.60 Rebound Halt the 5-Day Losing Run?

Ethena’s intraday rebound to $0.60 is placing it on course to halt a streak of five consecutive losing days. The Keltner Channels show ENA consolidating near the lower boundary at $0.58, with an initial sell wall to watch at the $0.68 level.

Beyond that level, the Parabolic SAR places the next resistance overhead at $0.74, reinforcing that market momentum remains dominantly bearish in the near term.

While the MACD also remains in bearish territory, the histogram bars are narrowing, hinting at the possibility of a bullish crossover if momentum builds. If bulls hold out for a close above $0.60, it could set the stage for a push toward $0.69.

However, failure to defend $0.60 risks renewed selling toward the $0.55 support zone, where the lower Keltner band offers the next safety net.

For now, sentiment hinges on whether the Kraken listing catalyst attracts sustained buying pressure or speculative traders opt to book early profits as volumes decline further, in line with the broader crypto market dip.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.