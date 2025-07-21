Key Notes

Nearly 50% of staked ETH validators support a move to raise the gas limit to 45 million.

Ethereum’s transaction throughput climbed to 18 transactions per second, a 20% rise from previous levels.

Following a 120% rebound from historical demand zones, ETH price is nearing the top of its macro trading range ($2,200–$3,900).

On July 20, the Ethereum blockchain network saw an uptick in its throughput as more validators signaled support for raising the gas limit to 45 million units. This move aims to enhance scalability and reduce transaction fees simultaneously. ETH ETH $3 758 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $453.33 B Vol. 24h: $54.52 B price has gained 3.5% on this news, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout past $4,000 after a 25% weekly rally.

Ethereum Gas Limit Surges to 37.3 Million in Latest Network Boost

Ethereum’s gas limit climbed to over 37.3 million units on July 20, according to data from Etherscan. This marks a nearly 3% increase from the end of last week. The move reflects growing validator support, with several blocks proposed at the higher limit.

This marks the first meaningful gas limit increase since February, when it was raised from 30 million to 36 million units. Validators can signal support to adjust the gas limit, which can then be increased or decreased automatically by around 0.1% per block.

According to Chainspect, Ethereum’s throughput rose to just under 18 transactions per second (TPS) over the weekend. This is a 20% surge from around 15 TPS during the previous gas limit hike.

Ethereum’s weekend gas limit increase comes as nearly 50% of staked ETH is now backing a proposal to raise the network’s gas limit to 45 million units or higher.

Almost exactly 50% of stake is voting to increase the L1 gas limit to 45m. The gas limit is already starting to increase, now at 37.3m. pic.twitter.com/omUKQHuBvz — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) July 20, 2025

According to data from GasLimits.pics, around 47.2% of staked validators currently support the higher gas limit. This shows a broader consensus within the community to boost Ethereum’s layer-1 throughput capacity.

ETH Price Eyes Rally Past $4,000

Following 25% weekly gains, ETH price is eyeing a rally past $4,000, while setting the stage for the next leg of the rally. Ethereum is approaching a major technical milestone as it prepares to retest the upper boundary of its long-standing macro range between $2,200 and $3,900, according to crypto analyst Rekt Capital.

$ETH Ethereum has long ago resynchronised with its $2200-$3900 Macro Range In fact, it has rallied +120% since the reversal from the light blue historical demand area and is soon to challenge the very top of this Macro Range (red)#ETH #Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/bzSwVKGufp pic.twitter.com/a3JOU32JXj — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 20, 2025

The analyst noted that ETH has already rebounded 120% from a key historical demand zone, marked in light blue on the chart, and is now on track to challenge the top of the range, highlighted in red.

Ethereum is seeing wider acceptance from institutions recently as the race for ETH Treasury picks up among corporate players.

