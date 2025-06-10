Key Notes

With nearly 29% of the total ETH supply locked up in staking, the bulls might just have the upper hand.

ETH rallied over 7%, briefly touching $2,724 before settling around $2,666.16, driven by renewed institutional interest.

Ethereum's dominance in stablecoins and tokenization has drawn Wall Street attention.

Ethereum ETH $2 688 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $324.45 B Vol. 24h: $27.27 B surged above the $2,700 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks, rallying 7.17% over the past 24 hours, touching an intraday high of $2,724, before slightly retreating to $2,666.16 at press time.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the price surge coincided with a dramatic 84.23% spike in trading volume and staked ETH reaching an all-time high.

Ethereum staking soars: 34.8m eth locked in

According to data from Beaconcha.in and Dune Analytics, the total amount of ETH staked on the Beacon Chain has surged to 34.8 million ETH, surpassing the previous peak set in November 2024.

This marks a substantial commitment from long-term holders, especially considering the circulating supply of ETH currently sits at 120.8 million, making the staked amount 28.7% of the total supply.

Staking activity has remained steady above 33 million ETH for the past year but began ticking upward again in early June. Analysts attribute this to a growing preference for yield generation through staking over short-term selling.

Notably, the network’s recent return to inflationary issuance in February has not deterred crypto market participants.

Wall street turns its gaze to ethereum

In a research report published on Monday, Wall Street broker Bernstein emphasized Ethereum’s unique role as a “decentralized computer,” powering applications like stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Analysts led by Gautam Chhugani highlighted Ethereum’s dominance in these domains, calling it “useful technology that deserves love.”

“Ethereum’s role in real-world utility is beginning to translate into financial interest,” the report noted, adding that companies leveraging stablecoins are increasingly contributing to Ethereum’s fee revenue.

Price outlook: rsi, fib targets, and market sentiment

Based on the daily chart below, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) has moved closer to the overbought zone but remains below the 70 mark, currently hovering around 60, indicating healthy bullish momentum with room to extend.

The BoP (Balance of Power) suggests bulls are in control, with a strong shift in market sentiment following consolidation over the past week.

Also, Fibonacci Levels (drawn from the most recent swing high to low) show that ETH is currently testing 0.382 Fib (2,702). A breakout above the 0.5 Fib level ($2,818) could open the door to stronger upside.

If ETH manages to close above $2,818, it could validate the continuation of this upward trend with potential upside toward the $3,000–$3,300 zone in the short-to-mid term.

