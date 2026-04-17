The Ethereum Foundation disclosed on Thursday that its six-month ETH Rangers Program – operated in conjunction with the Ketman Project and the Security Alliance (SEAL) – detected approximately 100 IT workers linked to the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea embedded across 53 crypto projects, while simultaneously recovering $5.8 million in funds and surfacing more than 785 vulnerabilities, with the findings published the same week the U.S. Justice Department announced that two American nationals had been sentenced to at least seven years in prison for helping DPRK operatives pose as U.S.-based developers to infiltrate roughly 100 domestic companies.

We suspect this is less a story about one foundation’s security program and more a structural signal about how deeply state-sponsored labor infiltration has penetrated the crypto hiring pipeline – and how poorly equipped most projects remain to detect it.

The ETH Rangers Program has wrapped up and the results speak for themselves: $5.8M+ recovered, 785+ vulnerabilities reported, 100+ DPRK operatives identified, and so much more. A decentralized defence for a decentralized network. Read the full recap 👇 — EF Ecosystem Support Program (@EF_ESP) April 16, 2026

The industry’s exposure here is not primarily technical. It is procedural: verification gaps in remote hiring, insufficient background screening, and an absence of sanctions compliance infrastructure at the project level have collectively created the conditions under which DPRK workers can operate for months – or years – before detection.

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ETH Rangers Program and the Ketman-SEAL Framework: Detection Mechanics, Confirmed Findings, and What the Ethereum Foundation Has Disclosed

The mechanism functions as follows: the Ethereum Foundation funded and coordinated the ETH Rangers Program with a mandate to surface active North Korea crypto IT worker presence inside Ethereum ecosystem projects, tasking the Ketman Project and SEAL with co-authoring an identification framework capable of flagging behavioral, technical, and identity-based indicators consistent with known DPRK worker patterns.

Over its six-month operating window, the program produced four headline results – $5.8 million recovered, 785-plus vulnerabilities reported, more than 100 DPRK operatives identified, and a documented trail of incident responses across dozens of affected projects. The Ethereum Foundation Ecosystem Support Program described the outcome as “a decentralized defence for a decentralized network.”

Blockchain investigator Nick Bax played a parallel role outside the formal program structure, independently identifying and notifying more than 30 project teams that DPRK-linked workers were on their active payrolls, and coordinating the freezing of hundreds of thousands of dollars in crypto already received by those operatives. The Foundation’s statement that the work “directly addresses one of the most pressing operational security threats facing the Ethereum ecosystem today” is notable for its framing: this is an ongoing threat requiring active detection infrastructure, not a historical anomaly that has been resolved.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of several details here: the specific identification methodology used by the Ketman Project and SEAL has not been publicly released in full, and the 53 affected projects have not been named. The $5.8 million recovery figure covers funds clawed back across all ETH Rangers activities, not exclusively DPRK-related cases. The 100-operative count represents detections within the Ethereum ecosystem scope of the program and should not be read as an upper bound on total DPRK crypto-industry infiltration.

The criminal enforcement dimension adds a separate evidentiary layer. The two convicted U.S. nationals – who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy – received $700,000 for their roles routing millions in proceeds from victimized American companies to DPRK-controlled accounts. Eight additional defendants indicted in connection with the same scheme remain at large, according to the Justice Department. The DOJ announced the sentencing on April 16 – a date that coincided, the department noted, with the birthday of DPRK founder Kim Il Sung.

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