Key Notes

US Bitcoin ETFs saw $381M in inflows, led by ARK 21Shares with $116M.

BTC remains stable above $80K, outperforming equities during the Easter holiday.

Traditional markets, including Dow Jones and Nasdaq, dropped by 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw the largest daily inflows since the end of January, when Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $588.1 million, following the cryptocurrency’s peak at six figures.

The recent inflow is positive for the crypto market, which continued to thrive during the holiday. With $381.4 million in net inflows on Easter Monday, BTC BTC $90 222 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $38.05 B outperformed equities, especially amid the decline in USD and traditional markets.

According to a report by CoinGlass, the largest inflow to Bitcoin ETFs went to the Ark-owned ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with $116.1 million. Fidelity’s Bitcoin-backed ETFs ranked second, receiving $87.6 million, while BlackRock’s IBIT saw a third-place inflow of $41.6 million.

The recent inflows are surprising, especially considering the trade war and policies from US President Donald Trump, which have led to declines in the USD, traditional financial markets, and the crypto markets.

Crypto Market Remains Buoyant

During the Easter holiday, the crypto market remained buoyant, with BTC trading above $80,000, while Ether ETH $1 644 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $199.10 B Vol. 24h: $16.71 B dropped 4% to $1,581. A wallet linked to the Ethereum Foundation transferred 1,000 ETH, worth about $1.58 million, to the Kraken exchange on April 22, 2025. This move, tracked by Lookonchain, has sparked concerns within the crypto community, as Ethereum faces price instability and rising sell pressure.

That being said, the entire market saw an $800 billion increase, reaching $2.84 trillion. Shiba Inu’s burn rate skyrocketed 825%, with 26.48 million tokens burned.

On the other hand, the equities markets witnessed a drop after they began trading once the Easter holiday ended. Dow Jones and Nasdaq bled red, ending with a drop of 2.5% and S&P 500 closed with a fall in 2.4%.

On a more positive note, Strategy recently announced the purchase of 6,556 Bitcoin for around $555.8 million, at an average price of $84,785 per unit.

Metaplanet, a Japanese investment firm, also made a significant move by acquiring 330 Bitcoin for approximately $28.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 4,855 BTC.

Despite market uncertainty, the firm aims to expand its holdings to 21,000 BTC by 2026. Metaplanet’s current BTC holdings are valued at $414.5 million, with an average price of $85,386 per Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.