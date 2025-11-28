FC Barcelona Distances Itself From Crypto Sponsor Amid Backlash

Key Notes

The club distanced itself from ZKP's token launch, stating it has no connection to the digital asset.

Barcelona's deal reflects financial pressures as over a third of European premier clubs now have crypto sponsors.

ZKP's limited online presence and anonymous team raised concerns about transparency and fan protection.

FC Barcelona has faced intense criticism after entering a sponsorship agreement with Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP), a little-known blockchain start-up registered in Samoa. The three-year deal named ZKP as Barcelona’s official blockchain technology partner.

Controversy escalated after ZKP introduced its own cryptocurrency on November 24, following the partnership announcement on November 14, prompting concerns that Barcelona’s global fanbase could be exposed to a risky investment.

Amid the backlash, Barcelona issued a formal statement distancing itself from ZKP’s digital token, emphasizing that the club has “no connection whatsoever” with the asset launched by its sponsor. The club further committed to transparency regarding its commercial relationships and signaled it would provide updates should more details become available.

Global partnership with @ZKPofficial, new Official Blockchain Technology Partner of FC Barcelona. #BarçaxZKP 🤝 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 14, 2025

The Club’s Strategy is Contextualized by Debt Pressure and Industry Trends

Barcelona’s move to secure the ZKP deal is widely seen as a result of continued financial challenges, with analysts suggesting the club is aggressively seeking new revenue streams, according to the Financial Times.

The club’s struggles are not isolated. Across Europe, more than a third of premier clubs are now sponsored by cryptocurrency or trading platforms, filling a gap left by stricter gambling advertising laws. In the 2024/25 season alone, crypto companies invested hundreds of millions of dollars into football sponsorships. However, these deals have drawn regulatory attention, with some partnerships terminated due to non-payment or regulatory warnings.

The decision to partner with a sponsor lacking a visible operational history and leadership has drawn additional scrutiny, amid concerns that ZKP’s online presence is limited and the company’s background remains unverified, mainly because its team is anonymous and doesn’t reveal anything about themselves.

Worth mentioning that the ZKP team is even using the bad press from this topic as a marketing asset in their X account.

No LinkedIn. No pitch deck. No press charm offensive. Just a new blockchain, deployed Proof Pods, and 100% self-funded. Maybe what’s concerning trad media is that we skipped the PR game.https://t.co/nCX5mTjSQO — Zero Knowledge Proof (@ZKPofficial) November 28, 2025

Crypto Sponsorships in Football are Increasing

Barcelona’s ZKP partnership is part of a growing trend in which crypto firms sponsor high-profile football clubs. It is essential to highlight that most of these sponsorships are with crypto companies that are highly public and transparent, with years of industry experience.

These sponsorships raise ongoing questions about transparency, regulatory oversight, and consumer protection, especially as fans view club endorsements as a validation of products and services. Football clubs and leagues are now under mounting pressure to balance commercial interest with responsibility toward their supporters.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.