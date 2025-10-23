Fidelity Enables Solana Trading For US Brokerage Clients Amid SOL ETF Approval

Key Notes

Asset manager Fidelity with $5.8 trillion AUM now offers SOL trading to clients, matching its Bitcoin and Ethereum offerings.

Hong Kong's securities regulator greenlit ChinaAMC's Solana spot ETF for October 27 launch, ahead of US approval expectations.

Market momentum pushed Solana's price from $180 to $192, making it the top performer among major cryptocurrencies that day.Reintentar.

Solana SOL $191.5 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $104.68 B Vol. 24h: $7.04 B secured another major institutional endorsement on October 23 after asset management firm Fidelity listed its native coin, SOL, on its trading platform.

The Solana team confirmed in an official X post on Thursday that Fidelity, with $5.8 trillion in assets under management (AUM), has enabled SOL trading for its clients alongside Bitcoin BTC $110 370 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $63.03 B and Ethereum ETH $3 860 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $466.04 B Vol. 24h: $35.98 B .

BREAKING: @Fidelity, the asset manager with $5.8 Trillion in AUM, makes SOL accessible for all US brokerage customers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t5F1DauESm — Solana (@solana) October 23, 2025

The addition of Solana aligns with Fidelity’s broader strategy of expanding access to digital assets for its brokerage clients. According to official filings, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC:CBOE) currently holds 205,888.4 BTC, valued at approximately $22.77 billion, representing 0.98% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply.

Solana ETFs Get Nod in Hong Kong

In a further show of institutional momentum, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) recently approved the first Solana spot ETF, issued by ChinaAMC. The ETF, scheduled to begin trading on October 27, positions Hong Kong ahead of the US in providing regulated institutional access to Solana exposure.

The development has sent bullish signals across the market, with prediction markets now pricing Solana ETF approval odds in the US at 99%.

Market trends reflected positive reaction as Solana increased 6% intraday on Thursday, climbing to $192 from an opening price just below $180. The dual catalysts of Fidelity’s listing and SOL ETF approval in Hong Kong saw Solana emerge as the best performer among the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

Pepe Node Presale Nears $2M Target as Solana Whale Demand Intensifies

Anticipated SOL demand from Fidelity’s brokerage clients has boosted speculative trading on early-stage crypto projects like Pepe Node (PEPENODE).

Pepe Node allows users to own virtual meme coin mining rigs, combine nodes for higher yields, and earn bonus rewards from network participation.

Currently priced at $0.0011, the Pepe Node presale has already raised over $1.9 million of its $2 million target. Investors can still join through the official Pepe Node website before the next price tier unlocks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.