Key Notes

Hong Kong has officially approved its first Solana SOL $184.6 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $100.88 B Vol. 24h: $8.46 B spot ETF, marking another step in the city’s plan to become Asia’s leading crypto hub.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) granted approval on October 22 for the ChinaAMC Solana ETF.

According to a report by the Hong Kong Economic Times, the ETF will offer both RMB and USD trading counters, allowing investors to trade and settle in their preferred currency. Each unit will consist of 100 shares, with a minimum investment of around $100.

The product is expected to launch on October 27 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It will be supported by OSL Exchange as the virtual asset trading platform, while OSL Digital Securities will act as sub-custodian.

ChinaAMC has set a management fee of 0.99%, with additional custody and administrative fees restricted at 1% of the fund’s net asset value. This means it would have an estimated annual expense ratio of 1.99%.

When Could the U.S. Finally Approve a Spot Solana ETF?

Hong Kong’s approval follows similar moves in other regions. Brazil was the first country to introduce a spot Solana ETF last year, signaling growing global Solana adoption.

Meanwhile, U.S. regulators have been slow to act. Several major asset managers, including Bitwise, 21Shares, and VanEck, have filed for spot Solana ETF products and are currently under review.

However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still facing delays due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Analysts believe the approval odds for a spot SOL ETF in the U.S. are very high for 2025, though timing remains uncertain.

JPMorgan projects Solana spot ETFs could attract around $1.5 billion in inflows during their first year.

This institutional interest aligns with growing on-chain activity. After weeks dominated by top meme coins on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), traders are now turning back to Pump.fun on Solana.

SOL Volume Surges 40%

The Solana ETF approval coincided with SOL’s 24-hour trading volume soaring 40% to $8 billion, even as the token traded flat near $184.

SOL had traded above $230 in early October but has since corrected 16.5% over the past month amid broader crypto market weakness.

Crypto analyst BitGuru noted that Solana remains technically strong, holding key support around $180.

He suggested a possible rebound, explaining that a decisive move above $195 could lead the sixth largest cryptocurrency to the $210-$220 zone in the short term.

$SOL is following a clean downtrend structure and holding strong support near $180. The market is showing signs of a potential reversal with buyers slowly stepping in. A breakout above $195 could open doors toward $210–$220 in the short term. pic.twitter.com/2gu3e9GO6n — BitGuru 🔶 (@bitgu_ru) October 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.