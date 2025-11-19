First-Ever Bitcoin Municipal Bond Launched in US: Why It Matters

Key Notes

BitGo will serve as the Bitcoin custodian for the bond, while the state assumes no repayment risk.

Wave Digital Assets structured the bond using traditional municipal bond rules, requiring borrowers to post ~160% BTC collateral.

State officials say the model could create a new digital-asset-backed debt market.

The US State of New Hampshire has launched a first-ever $100 million Bitcoin-backed municipal bond. Companies in the state are now able to borrow against over-collateralized BTC held by a private custodian.

The state’s top regulating agency, Business Finance Authority (BFA), gave a go-ahead for the same on November 17. This latest development comes despite the Bitcoin price correcting by 25% from its all-time high.

Although BFA is a state entity, the bond is not backed by the state or taxpayers. Instead, BFA serves as a conduit, approves and oversees the transaction without assuming repayment risk.

Investor protection is provided through Bitcoin held in custody by BitGo. Governor Kelly Ayotte, who signed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill into law in May, welcomed the development. In a word with Crypto America, Ayotte said that it could bring new investment opportunities to the state without risking the funds.

Understanding How New Hampshire’s Bitcoin Bond Works

Wave Digital Assets has structured the Bitcoin bond in partnership with municipal bond specialist Rosemawr Management, aiming to connect digital assets with the traditional debt market. The company will use Bitcoin as collateral in accordance with established municipal and corporate bond regulations.

Les Borsai, co-founder of Wave, said: “Our goal is to bridge traditional fixed income with digital assets in a way that’s fully institutional, fully compliant, and globally scalable.”

Under the proposal, the borrower would post approximately 160% of the bond’s value in Bitcoin as collateral. If the collateral falls below about 130%, an automated liquidation mechanism would be triggered to ensure bondholders are fully protected. This model allows borrowers to access capital without selling their Bitcoin or creating a taxable event.

BFA Executive Director James Key-Wallace said that fees from the transaction, along with any appreciation in the Bitcoin collateral, will be directed to the Bitcoin Economic Development Fund. The goal here is to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth across the state.

Crypto-backed borrowing has been available in private markets for years, but it has never been used in U.S. municipal finance. If New Hampshire’s approach proves successful, it could establish a template for other states to adopt. Borsai said that the end goal is to open a new debt market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.