FLOKI 4x Volume Surges as Price Explodes 25%: What’s Going On?

Key Notes

FLOKI jumped 25% in 24 hours amid a market-wide meme coin rally.

Trading volume quadrupled, hitting $824 million on July 17.

Valhalla game adoption and NFT minting fuel utility-driven demand.

While the broader crypto market enjoyed modest gains on July 17, FLOKI FLOKI $0.00012 24h volatility: 22.4% Market cap: $1.14 B Vol. 24h: $460.09 M emerged as the day’s top performer, rallying 25% in 24 hours. According to data by CoinMarketCap, the meme coin’s 24-hour trading volume soared 400% to $824 million, signalling renewed investor interest.

In a recent interview, FLOKI’s community relations officer, Pedro Vidal, noted the project’s continuous expansion with “consistent innovation.”

.@RealFlokiInu is rewriting the crypto playbook. Pedro Vidal sat down with Katie Perry to talk:

• The world’s first community takeover

• Valhalla, Floki’s immersive play-to-earn game

• Real utility beyond the meme

• Global marketing + DAO governance

• AND MORE! pic.twitter.com/jgGc0ZuOB6 — Cryptotwits (Stocktwits) (@CryptotwitsHQ) July 16, 2025

Notably, FLOKI’s play-to-earn game Valhalla, which launched on opBNB mainnet on July 1, recently surpassed 1 million transactions and saw 125,000 NFTs minted. Vidal highlighted this utility-driven milestone, which has attracted both meme coin speculators and ecosystem supporters.

At the time of writing, FLOKI is trading around $0.00013, climbing over 70% in the past month and adding over $510 million to its market cap. The recent rally aligns with the broader memecoin sector’s momentum, which has seen a $18 billion increase in valuation since the beginning of July.

FLOKI Price Breakout

On the weekly chart, FLOKI has broken through two major resistance barriers that had held since February: the $0.000110 horizontal resistance and a long-standing diagonal trend line.

FLOKI weekly price chart with key levels | Source: TradingView

After failing to reclaim these levels in May, the token gained momentum in June, resulting in a decisive breakout this week.

Despite the surge, FLOKI remains 62% below its all-time high of $0.0003462 set in June 2024, leaving room for further upside. Popular crypto analyst Javon Marks expressed bullish sentiment, predicting another potential 100% gain if momentum sustains.

$FLOKI (Floki Inu) surges after recently breaking out of a Falling Wedge pattern and these prices can still be set for a return to the $0.00027 areas in another nearly +100% upside! Prices could also break above those levels… https://t.co/IOVzA23B2q pic.twitter.com/rAe9iCpyKB — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the memecoin market’s total valuation has surged to $73 billion, up 29% from $55 billion at the end of June. In the past week, leading meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 7.0% Market cap: $31.31 B Vol. 24h: $6.62 B and Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000014 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $8.44 B Vol. 24h: $334.27 M posted notable gains.

However, FLOKI led the charge with a 45% weekly surge, outperforming many top meme coins, including Pepe PEPE $0.000014 24h volatility: 9.3% Market cap: $5.77 B Vol. 24h: $6.46 B and Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.33 24h volatility: 9.1% Market cap: $1.33 B Vol. 24h: $326.87 M . The ninth-largest meme coin has gained 25% in its market cap today, standing at $1.24 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.