Franklin Templeton Moves $700M Fund to BNB Chain: What Happens Next Could Shock Everyone

Binance Coin (BNB) is back in the spotlight after Franklin Templeton, one of Wall Street’s largest asset managers, announced the expansion of its $742 million Benji OnChain US Government Money Fund to BNB Chain.

Franklin Templeton Expands Benji to BNB Chain

The Benji platform tokenizes shares of Franklin’s government money fund into BENJI tokens, which allow peer-to-peer transfers, daily subscriptions, and real-time NAV tracking.

Since its launch, the fund has paid out more than $51 million in dividends and now operates across multiple blockchains.

By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton aims to reach a wider investor base, citing the network’s low fees, high speed (200+ TPS), and strong retail and institutional adoption.

BNB Chain’s liquidity is already surging, with analysts pointing to $51 billion in perpetual trading volume on the network.

Still, competitors such as Solana, Ripple, and Securitize are racing to capture tokenization flows as well.

BNB Price Analysis: $10,000 or Bust?

BNB is currently trading around $989, facing a pullback after claiming a new ATH above $1,000.

The weekly chart shows a decisive breakout from a multi-year ascending triangle pattern.

If momentum continues, the structure projects a measured move toward $10,000, implying a staggering 900% rally from current prices.

Supporting indicators include a bullish MACD crossover and an RSI at 68.95, reflecting strong buying momentum.

However, should the breakout prove false, a breakdown below key support ($675–$700) could open the door for a severe correction, potentially dragging BNB back to the $200 zone, marking a 79% drop from current levels.

Will BNB Surprise Investors?

Franklin Templeton’s decision to expand Benji to BNB Chain signals that institutional tokenization is moving from pilot projects to real-scale adoption.

For BNB, this means fundamentals are aligning with technical setups. If the breakout holds, BNB could enter a parabolic phase.

