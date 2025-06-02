How Will Bitcoin Price Perform in June? Key Factors to Watch

Key Notes

Technical analysis highlights a head-and-shoulders pattern for Bitcoin price, with $103,300 being a critical support level.

Bitcoin's trajectory remains tied to macro events like the Trump tariff war and global M2 money supply trends.

Despite market uncertainties, institutional interest continues, with Metaplanet acquiring 1,088 BTC.

After reaching fresh all-time highs in May, Bitcoin is preparing for increased volatility in June.

Following the trends of Global Money M2, investors may be bracing for a turbulent month as historical patterns seem to repeat. On-chain data also reveals that long-term Bitcoin holders are once again reducing their positions.

Bitcoin Price Faces Potential Volatility in Summer Months

In May 2025, Bitcoin delivered a strong performance, surpassing historical averages. However, according to popular crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades, June could prove to be a challenging month based on historical patterns, as it is usually one of the worst-performing months for BTC after September.

$BTC Has seen an above average performance for the month of May so far. June has historically been a tough month with the worst return after September. Generally speaking, Summer sees decreased volumes and liquidity as people go on holiday's, are out of office etc. If there's… pic.twitter.com/3JAIYTyDiV — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) May 30, 2025

The market analyst further explained that the potential for Bitcoin price underperformance may stem from reduced trading volumes and liquidity, as many traders take a summer break, leading to lower market activity.

As reported last week, Bitcoin whale activity has declined, indicating signs of a possible topping out in the recent rally.

He advises caution, particularly for directional traders, as summer months often favor range-bound trading rather than strong trends. The years 2023 and 2024, he notes, were particularly difficult for those betting on clear market directions.

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin

After rejection at $110K, Bitcoin price is once again moving sideways, flirting around $105K levels. Over the past week, BTC has been showing some minor volatility as the price has bounced back to $105,500 after seeing a drop under $104,000.

Popular crypto analyst Crypto Patel cites the formation of a head-and-shoulders pattern for Bitcoin, adding that if BTC price drops under the crucial support of $103,300, we could see a further drop all the way to $95,000. However, he noted that this could be a solid buy-the-dip opportunity for long-term bulls.

Head & Shoulders Alert! Is #Bitcoin About to Crash to $95K? A big Head & Shoulders pattern is forming on the $BTC chart!

If the $103,300 Neckline breaks, we could see a drop to $95K or lower.

But that zone is also a strong support — bulls might step in hard! This could be a… pic.twitter.com/KmLsRY49wH — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) June 1, 2025

The Trump tariff war and other macroeconomic factors are expected to continue influencing Bitcoin’s price action in June. In a recent analysis, QCP Capital noted:

“Looking ahead, tariff tensions will likely dominate the macro narrative through June, with meaningful policy deadlines only kicking in from 8 July. In the absence of fresh catalysts, BTC could remain rangebound, with the $100k and $110k levels”.

Market analyst Joe Consorti has weighed in on Bitcoin’s potential trajectory, suggesting the cryptocurrency could correct to $97,500 if it continues to follow the downtrend in global M2 money supply.

It was foretold. Should bitcoin follow global M2 all the way down on this correction, we may see $97,500. May not happen, may see lower, nobody knows. The only certainty is that the global aggregate of fiat denominated in USD will rise, and so too will BTC follow it in time. pic.twitter.com/LxHHx2jgTX — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) May 31, 2025

On the other hand, big corporate players have continued to scoop up Bitcoin at every level. Earlier today, Metaplanet acquired 1,088 BTC, placing it among the top ten public-listed companies holding Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice.