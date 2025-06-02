Coinspeaker

How Will Bitcoin Price Perform in June? Key Factors to Watch

Bitcoin enters June with historical weakness, technical risks, and macro headwinds despite ongoing institutional interest.

Key Notes

  • Technical analysis highlights a head-and-shoulders pattern for Bitcoin price, with $103,300 being a critical support level.
  • Bitcoin's trajectory remains tied to macro events like the Trump tariff war and global M2 money supply trends.
  • Despite market uncertainties, institutional interest continues, with Metaplanet acquiring 1,088 BTC.

After reaching fresh all-time highs in May, Bitcoin BTC $104 079 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.07 T Vol. 24h: $23.18 B is preparing for increased volatility in June.

Following the trends of Global Money M2, investors may be bracing for a turbulent month as historical patterns seem to repeat. On-chain data also reveals that long-term Bitcoin holders are once again reducing their positions.

Bitcoin Price Faces Potential Volatility in Summer Months

In May 2025, Bitcoin delivered a strong performance, surpassing historical averages. However, according to popular crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades, June could prove to be a challenging month based on historical patterns, as it is usually one of the worst-performing months for BTC after September.

The market analyst further explained that the potential for Bitcoin price underperformance may stem from reduced trading volumes and liquidity, as many traders take a summer break, leading to lower market activity.

As reported last week, Bitcoin whale activity has declined, indicating signs of a possible topping out in the recent rally.

He advises caution, particularly for directional traders, as summer months often favor range-bound trading rather than strong trends. The years 2023 and 2024, he notes, were particularly difficult for those betting on clear market directions.

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin

After rejection at $110K, Bitcoin price is once again moving sideways, flirting around $105K levels. Over the past week, BTC has been showing some minor volatility as the price has bounced back to $105,500 after seeing a drop under $104,000.

Popular crypto analyst Crypto Patel cites the formation of a head-and-shoulders pattern for Bitcoin, adding that if BTC price drops under the crucial support of $103,300, we could see a further drop all the way to $95,000. However, he noted that this could be a solid buy-the-dip opportunity for long-term bulls.

The Trump tariff war and other macroeconomic factors are expected to continue influencing Bitcoin’s price action in June. In a recent analysis, QCP Capital noted:

“Looking ahead, tariff tensions will likely dominate the macro narrative through June, with meaningful policy deadlines only kicking in from 8 July. In the absence of fresh catalysts, BTC could remain rangebound, with the $100k and $110k levels”.

Market analyst Joe Consorti has weighed in on Bitcoin’s potential trajectory, suggesting the cryptocurrency could correct to $97,500 if it continues to follow the downtrend in global M2 money supply.

On the other hand, big corporate players have continued to scoop up Bitcoin at every level. Earlier today, Metaplanet acquired 1,088 BTC, placing it among the top ten public-listed companies holding Bitcoins.

