Grayscale Files for Avalanche ETF, Will AVAX Price Recover?

Asset manager Grayscale to rename its Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX) as the Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF and list shares on Nasdaq once approved.

The SEC has not yet approved the application, and Grayscale stated that no offering will occur until approval is obtained or deemed unnecessary.

Avalanche’s native token AVAX is trading around $25.60, holding weekly support at $20.30.

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, submitted an S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to launch an Avalanche ETF, and list it on the Nasdaq platform.

The trust will track the performance of Avalanche's native crypto AVAX, while Coinbase acts as the prime broker as well as the custodian for the same.

Grayscale Plans to Rebrand Avalanche Trust Into ETF

Grayscale Investments has announced plans to rename its Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX) as the Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF.

Once the SEC approves its registration statement, Grayscale would list the ETF shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ).

As part of this process, NASDAQ filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, under Rule 19b-4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, seeking approval to list shares of the Grayscale AVAX Trust (the “19b-4 Application”).

In the filing, Grayscale noted:

“In connection with the effectiveness of this registration statement and the listing of the Shares on the Nasdaq stock market, the sponsor intends to rename the Trust as Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF as described in this registration statement.”

The US SEC has yet to approve the application, and Grayscale stated it’s not sure of the timeline for approval.

The company also noted that no offering of shares will occur until the necessary SEC approval is obtained or the Trust determines that such approval is no longer required.

Will AVAX Price Recover?

AVAX, the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche blockchain has been facing some selling pressure and is currently trading 3% down, under the crucial resistance of $25.00.

AVAX price is showing technical signs of a rare high‑timeframe breakout, with analysts projecting a potential move into the mid‑$30 range.

Market experts note that inefficiencies in the chart may still need to be addressed, but such setups are uncommon and can lead to sharp price movements when they occur.

🚀 $AVAX is setting up for a rare high‑timeframe breakout.

Mid‑30s looks likely with inefficiencies to fill.

These setups don’t come often—but when they do, returns can be sharp.#Trading #Investing #Crypto pic.twitter.com/K2L56mn0Ee — Bullish Stock (@Alerts_Bullish) August 25, 2025

Another popular analyst, CryptoPulse noted AVAX is trading around $25.60, maintaining its position above the weekly support at $20.30 and approaching the $27–$28 resistance zone.

📊 $AVAX Update (2W Timeframe) Avalanche is currently trading around $25.6, holding above the weekly support area at $20.3 and pressing into the $27–$28 resistance zone. What’s next?

✅ Break & close above $28 → opens the path toward $32–$35, with the monthly descending… pic.twitter.com/eud6Mur7aE — CryptoPulse (@CryptoPulse_CRU) August 25, 2025

Analysts stay bullish on AVAX, eyeing a breakout above $28 toward $32–$35. A rejection could send the price back to $20.30 support.

Conversely, a rejection at this level could trigger a pullback to retest the $20.30 weekly support.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.