Hedera Price Prediction: Robinhood Listing Propels HBAR Above Litecoin, Avalanche

Key Notes

HBAR surged 13% following Robinhood listing announcement, outperforming broader crypto market decline of 3%.

Hedera's market capitalization jumped to $10.7 billion, surpassing both Avalanche and Litecoin in rankings.

Technical analysis suggests potential $0.30 breakout target if price maintains support above $0.24 level.

US-based trading giant Robinhood announced the listing of Hedera Hashgraph HBAR $0.25 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $10.68 B Vol. 24h: $868.11 M on Friday, triggering an instant rally despite lukewarm market momentum.

Following the Robinhood listing announcement, HBAR posted a 13% intraday rally to $0.28 before retracting toward $0.25 at press time.

The rally came despite a broader 3% crypto market dip, spotlighting HBAR as a rare bullish standout. This fresh momentum drove Hedera’s market capitalization to $10.7 billion, overtaking Avalanche ($9.8B) and Litecoin ($8.5B), propelling HBAR into 16th place among top-ranked crypto assets, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The Robinhood move follows a wave of crypto-positive regulatory signals under the Trump administration, which has reignited retail and institutional appetite for compliant legacy altcoins. HBAR joins Robinhood’s growing altcoin roster, which already includes XRP $3.08 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $182.41 B Vol. 24h: $8.81 B , Solana SOL $182.5 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $98.18 B Vol. 24h: $18.89 B , and Cardano ADA $0.80 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $28.69 B Vol. 24h: $1.71 B , all relisted in November 2024, shortly before the Trump-led US SEC administration dropped existing charges against the firm in February.

Before the US rollout, Robinhood had introduced HBAR and Lido DAO (LDO) to its UK users in January, signaling a phased listing strategy.

HBAR’s Robinhood listing not only validated Hedera’s position among institutional-grade protocols but also tapped into the app’s massive US retail base. With over 23 million funded accounts, Robinhood’s listing often acts as a liquidity catalyst and visibility boost, a trend historically seen with tokens like Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000014 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $8.03 B Vol. 24h: $309.05 M and Solana (SOL).

The Robinhood listing could also draw attention to Hedera’s enterprise-grade architecture, tokenization and carbon offset initiatives, particularly among ESG-focused investors within the US markets. The 13% Hedera price rally on Friday could be a precursor to HBAR gaining market share in the long term after outpacing the likes of LTC and AVAX.

HBAR Price Prediction Today: Technical Indicators Signal $0.30 Breakout Target

From a technical standpoint, the recent HBAR price rally shows signs of short-term overheating. The daily chart (above) reveals a 13.4% rebound from support at $0.22, but the price is now testing upper Bollinger Bands near $0.26.

MACD momentum remains positive, but the histogram shows fading bullish volume, hinting at a cooldown or slight pullback to $0.24 support.

The key short-term pivot is $0.245. Above this level, HBAR could retest the $0.28 zone. If bulls defend $0.24, a second breakout wave toward $0.30 remains possible.

If prices hold above the $0.24 support, strategic bull traders could monitor the RSI cooling and increased buy volume around mid-Bollinger levels for the next re-entry signals.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.