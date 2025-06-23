Panther Metals Follows Saylor’s Path to Bitcoin Sovereignty

Key Notes

Panther Metals is using Bitcoin as collateral to fund its Pick Lake mining acquisition.

The company has adopted a hybrid treasury model combining Bitcoin with physical commodities.

Saylor highlighted a global trend of corporate Bitcoinization as Metaplanet aims to own 1% of BTC supply.

Publicly-listed company Panther Metals PLC has aligned itself with the increasingly popular model of “Bitcoin Sovereignty,” announcing its entry into the world of Bitcoin BTC $101 370 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.02 T Vol. 24h: $46.17 B treasuries, drawing comparisons to MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Japan’s Metaplanet.

Following the announcement, the shares of the company shot up a massive 22%, reflecting investor optimism in the company’s decision.

This move places Panther among a growing group of pro-crypto companies integrating Bitcoin into their treasuries, including Strategy, Metaplanet, and Nakamoto Holdings led by David Bailey.

Mining Meets Digital Sound Money

Panther, a mineral exploration company focused on Canadian assets, disclosed via press release that it has successfully opened a Bitcoin Treasury account with CoinCorner, a leading Bitcoin services provider based in the Isle of Man.

JUST IN: 🇬🇧 PUBLICLY TRADED PANTHER METALS PLANS TO PURCHASE £4 MILLION WORTH OF BITCOIN FOR ITS TREASURY AND USE IT AS A COLLATERAL TO SECURE £1.3 MILLION TO ACQUIRE PICK LAKE DEPOSIT IN ONTARIO. BITCOIN IS BEING USED AS COLLATERAL BY CORPORATIONS 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/Wfe5G89iZb — Roxom TV (@RoxomTV) June 23, 2025

The company aims to acquire £4 million ($5.3 million) worth of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve.

Unlike many firms who simply hold BTC as a hedge, Panther is using its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to secure a £1.3 million ($1.7 million) loan that will finance the acquisition of the Pick Lake deposit, a part of the Winston Project in Ontario.

Evoke Solutions, a UK-based Bitcoin consultancy, has been brought on to advise Panther on best practices related to treasury operations, governance, and security.

A Hybrid Treasury for a Dual Asset Future

While Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) playbook involved aggressive BTC accumulation, Panther’s strategy introduces a hybrid treasury model where Bitcoin and physical commodities like gold, copper, and zinc coexist as balance sheet assets.

The initiative is an intersection of traditional commodities and decentralized capital. With this dual-reserve approach, Panther is leveraging Bitcoin to directly finance real-world critical mineral assets.

Bitcoin in Treasuries: The New Normal?

Panther isn’t the only one to open its doors to Bitcoin as real estate firm Cardone Capital announced its first 1,000 BTC purchase with plans to accumulate 4,000 in total with CEO Grant Cardone aiming to combine “the two best-in-class assets.”

CardoneCapital adds ~1000 BTC to balance sheet becoming first ever real estate/btc company integrated with full BTC strategy, combining the two best in class assets 14,200 units plus half million square feet of A* office the group expects to add another 3000 BTC and 5000 units… pic.twitter.com/XvOCO9NkoE — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) June 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Metaplanet in Japan is chasing an ambitious roadmap to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, roughly 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Saylor dubbed this path a move toward “Bitcoin Sovereignty,” a term that suggests not only holding BTC but architecting an entire business model around it.

How many companies have a path to Bitcoin Sovereign? https://t.co/dP9IgUCHlw — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 23, 2025

Panther’s roadmap may not be as aggressive as Strategy or Metaplanet’s, but its structure is similar in principle: use Bitcoin not merely as a store of value, but as financial leverage to acquire fiat-valued assets.

