Why Is Worldcoin (WLD) Price Up 25% Today?

Worldcoin sees strong investor conviction in rising long-term holdings and a higher mean coin average.

Trading activity spiked with $1 billion in daily volume and a 20% rise in open interest.

WLD is nearing a multi-year breakout, supported by a bullish harmonic pattern on the daily chart.

WLD, the native cryptocurrency of Sam Altman's iris-scanning project Worldcoin, has seen a sharp upside. It has gained 25% in the last 24 hours, and is currently trading at $1.25.

The latest upside comes as the project launched an anonymized multi-party computation (APMC) initiative. The launch of APMC aims to enhance Worldcoin’s quantum-secure infrastructure. It will further provide additional support for the cryptocurrency’s expansion.

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Rallies with Strong Investor Conviction

With the APMC initiative, Worldcoin has put to rest the threats of quantum computing breaking its blockchain network. As a result of this, there’s a renewed conviction among the long-term holders of WLD, pushing the price higher.

This highlights a clear preference for accumulating over selling. This trend signals growing confidence in WLD’s prospects, especially as major institutions back its security-focused initiatives.

The steady rise in the MCA (mean coin average) indicates that long-term holders are not just maintaining but increasing their positions. This reinforces the base for WLD’s ongoing recovery.

WLD Eyes a Multi-Year Breakout

Today’s Worldcoin price rally comes with 176% in daily trading volume, reaching $1 billion and showing bullish sentiment among traders. Furthermore, the derivatives data from CoinGlass shows that the open interest climbed 20% to $447 million, with $112 million in new positions leaning toward buyers. Additionally, the long-to-short ratio rose to 1.05, indicating bullish momentum.

Crypto analyst Captain Faibik stated that Worldcoin (WLD) is approaching a multi-year trendline breakout on the daily chart. He noted that a successful move above this level could pave the way for a rally toward its December 2024 high i.e. $4.0.

$WLD is on the verge of a multi Year Trendline Breakout on the Daily TF chart… A successful breakout could send it toward the December 2024 high..📈#Crypto #WLD #WLDUSDT pic.twitter.com/jJEojt5bEe — Captain Faibik 🐺 (@CryptoFaibik) September 8, 2025

On the daily chart, Worldcoin (WLD) is forming a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern. Despite its bearish label, this structure often leads to a bullish continuation, particularly once the price enters the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ).

As shown in the above image, the pattern originated at point X ($1.649), moved down to A, rebounded to B, and then pulled back to C near $0.8594. Since then, WLD has begun to recover.

