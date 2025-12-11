Coinspeaker

Jupiter DEX Acquires RainFi, Welcomes New President as JUP Tanks

Jupiter DEX has acquired lending platform RainFi and welcomed former KKR strategist Xiao-Xiao J. Zhu onboard as its new president.

Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq
Key Notes

  • Jupiter DEX acquired RainFi to accelerate Solana’s on-chain credit markets.
  • The platform appointed former KKR exec Xiao-Xiao J.
  • Zhu as its new president.
  • JUP prices dropped more than 8% in the past 24 hours.

Jupiter Exchange JUP $0.21 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $670.95 M Vol. 24h: $37.26 M wants a larger piece in Solana’s SOL $131.2 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $73.76 B Vol. 24h: $7.14 B credit ecosystem and has acquired RainFi, a fixed‑term lending platform behind the Droplets community.

RainFi confirmed that a Droplets snapshot took place on December 10, 2025. All holders at that moment will receive JUP rewards in early 2026 as the project enters the Jupiter ecosystem.

Jupiter plans a gradual integration of RainFi, which aims to scale credit markets through fixed‑term loans, and its core features over the next few months. Meanwhile the app will continue under its own banner during the transition.

stJUP deposits now remain closed, though users can withdraw from Liquid while rewards continue until the next ASR cycle concludes. On the other hand, stCOLLAT operations will continue without change.

A New President

Jupiter also appointed Xiao‑Xiao J. Zhu as its new president. After five years at KKR, where he was responsible for digital asset strategy and worked on major technology deals, Zhu will now focus on Jupiter’s expansion into “the default onchain gateway to the world.”

He said in a post on X that value in crypto “is fundamentally shifting from infrastructure to the application level,” where liquidity, distribution, and user experience form the core advantage.

Under his leadership, Jupiter aims to leave a lasting impact with its role as Solana’s largest full‑stack DeFi platform.

The team oversees more than $3 billion in TVL and over $1 trillion in annualized activity across trading, lending, staking, and other product lines.

According to the new Jupiter President, the DEX will now double down on “stablecoins, payments, and an omnichain hub that connects ecosystems and liquidity layers.”

JUP Token Tanks

JUP has fallen more than 8% in the past day and nearly 39% this month. At $0.2137, the token now sits almost 90% below its all‑time high from more than two years ago.

The decline comes despite Coinbase launching spot trading for Jupiter pairs on December 9 and the launch of Ultra v3, the DEX’s upgraded trading engine.

The engine offers deeper protection against sandwich attacks, lower execution costs, and improved slippage performance

