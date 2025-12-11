Key Notes

Jupiter DEX acquired RainFi to accelerate Solana’s on-chain credit markets.

The platform appointed former KKR exec Xiao-Xiao J.

Zhu as its new president.

JUP prices dropped more than 8% in the past 24 hours.

Jupiter Exchange JUP $0.21 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $670.95 M Vol. 24h: $37.26 M wants a larger piece in Solana’s SOL $131.2 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $73.76 B Vol. 24h: $7.14 B credit ecosystem and has acquired RainFi, a fixed‑term lending platform behind the Droplets community.

RainFi confirmed that a Droplets snapshot took place on December 10, 2025. All holders at that moment will receive JUP rewards in early 2026 as the project enters the Jupiter ecosystem.

JUST IN: @JupiterExchange has acquired @RainFi_ to accelerate Solana’s onchain credit markets, with Droplets users set to receive $JUP rewards in early 2026. pic.twitter.com/eVTl91ZWnH — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) December 11, 2025

Jupiter plans a gradual integration of RainFi, which aims to scale credit markets through fixed‑term loans, and its core features over the next few months. Meanwhile the app will continue under its own banner during the transition.

stJUP deposits now remain closed, though users can withdraw from Liquid while rewards continue until the next ASR cycle concludes. On the other hand, stCOLLAT operations will continue without change.

stJUP deposits are now stopped, and users are invited to unstake from Liquid. Positions will continue to generate staking rewards until the next ASR distribution and the shutdown of Liquid. stCOLLAT is not affected by this transition, and staking continues normally for them. — Rain.fi 💧 (@RainFi_) December 11, 2025

A New President

Jupiter also appointed Xiao‑Xiao J. Zhu as its new president. After five years at KKR, where he was responsible for digital asset strategy and worked on major technology deals, Zhu will now focus on Jupiter’s expansion into “the default onchain gateway to the world.”

He said in a post on X that value in crypto “is fundamentally shifting from infrastructure to the application level,” where liquidity, distribution, and user experience form the core advantage.

After five wonderful years at KKR, I am excited to share that I am joining @JupiterExchange, the leading onchain super-app on @Solana, as President. Here’s why. At KKR, I had the privilege to shape digital asset strategy and to be part of the iconic TMT Private Equity and… pic.twitter.com/6cXAWwIBg5 — Xiao-Xiao J. Zhu (@xxjzhu) December 10, 2025

Under his leadership, Jupiter aims to leave a lasting impact with its role as Solana’s largest full‑stack DeFi platform.

The team oversees more than $3 billion in TVL and over $1 trillion in annualized activity across trading, lending, staking, and other product lines.

According to the new Jupiter President, the DEX will now double down on “stablecoins, payments, and an omnichain hub that connects ecosystems and liquidity layers.”

JUP Token Tanks

JUP has fallen more than 8% in the past day and nearly 39% this month. At $0.2137, the token now sits almost 90% below its all‑time high from more than two years ago.

The decline comes despite Coinbase launching spot trading for Jupiter pairs on December 9 and the launch of Ultra v3, the DEX’s upgraded trading engine.

Introducing Ultra V3 – the most advanced end to end trading engine ever created. It delivers what traders want most: – Best Price: Meta aggregation which includes Iris, our new router

– Best Execution: ShadowLane for optimal private txn landing & Predictive Execution for… pic.twitter.com/XEubTUmKwM — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) October 17, 2025

The engine offers deeper protection against sandwich attacks, lower execution costs, and improved slippage performance

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.