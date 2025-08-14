Jack Dorsey’s Block Introduces Tool-Free, Modular Bitcoin Miner with 10-Year Lifespan Goal

Key Notes

Proto Rig's modular design allows hashboard upgrades instead of full miner replacement, reducing costs by 15-20% per cycle.

The new miner delivers 1.5x power density compared to legacy ASICs, achieving 819 TH/s with improved rack space utilization.

Block's timing capitalizes on US trade tensions affecting Bitcoin mining imports while competitors plan domestic factories.

The Bitcoin company of former Twitter owner Jack Dorsey, named Block Inc., has introduced Proto Rig, a modular Bitcoin miner, and Proto Fleet, a new open-source management platform, marking a shift from the traditional lifecycle and operational model of Bitcoin ASIC mining hardware in the industry. The announcement was made at Core Scientific’s facility in Dalton, Georgia.

A Bitcoin Miner With a Modular Design for Longevity

Proto Rig features a modular architecture, allowing operators to upgrade individual hashboards rather than replacing the entire miner. This design extends the hardware’s usable lifespan from the industry standard of three to five years to a projected decade or more, while reducing upgrade costs by approximately 15-20% per cycle.

Repairs, which often require hours or days with conventional miners, can now be performed in seconds through tool-free hot-swapping, resulting in less downtime and improved efficiency. This design is similar to current data center machine models, where all parts are modular and focus on efficiency in every aspect.

Focus on Higher Density and Infrastructure Compatibility

This new Bitcoin miner also promises higher density and more effective use of rack space: it delivers 1.5 times the power per foot compared to legacy ASIC miners, according to the press release. This enables operators to achieve higher hashrate output in existing facilities without primary retrofitting.

The performance metrics announced by the company on their website mention that this equipment can achieve up to 819 TH/s with nine hashboards, where each board delivers 91 TH/s, with power consumption of up to 12,000 W. These parts will be upgradable in the future. The hashrate comes with power efficiency as low as 14.1 J/TH, compared to the Antminer S23 model from Bitmain, which operates at 9.5 J/TH.

Traditional Bitcoin ASIC miners, such as the Antminer S23 Hydro or WhatsMiner M63S++, primarily focus on maximizing hash rate and efficiency through single-purpose hardware designs. These devices generally have high upfront costs, often exceeding $17,400, and are treated as disposable after a few years due to rapid advances in ASIC chip technology and the prohibitive cost of repairs or upgrades. Most repairs require specialized service centers, and any technological leap necessitates complete replacement of the device.

In contrast, Proto Rig’s modularity and serviceability appear to allow operators to keep systems up-to-date by swapping out boards as new chips become available, rather than discarding entire machines.

How Jack Dorsey’s Block Disrupted Bitcoin Mining in Just 10 Months

In addition to the hardware announcement, Block introduced Proto Fleet, a comprehensive mining software platform. The open-source solution combines power-scaling capabilities, real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and maintenance tools in a single management interface.

With these two products, the company is thinking of comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions, at the optimal time when trade wars are affecting the import of Bitcoin mining rigs to the US Even competitors like Bitmain have plans to build a factory in the US to bypass Trump-era tariffs.

Since November 2024, Block Inc. has doubled down on Bitcoin mining, shifting its focus away from other industries. Also, in July 2025, the company joined the S&P 500, and on August 14, it had a neutral day in the NYSE market with a 1.04% decline in its share, according to Yahoo Finance, despite its announcements.

