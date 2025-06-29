James Wynn Goes Short This Time: Price Drop or Golden Ticket?

Key Notes

James Wynn, a cryptocurrency trader well-known among the traders, is back to trading digital assets one month after leaving the “casino.”

“I’m gonna go short so bitcoin can pump,” Wynn wrote in an X post on Sunday, June 29.

I’m gonna go short so bitcoin can pump yeah, this will work right? Right? Send $BTC 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/A4eZp9efkg — Jwynn.eth (@JamesWynnReal) June 29, 2025

He shared a screenshot of a $1.49 million short Bitcoin (BTC) position with a 40x leverage on the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange. Wynn’s entry price is set at $107,307, and the liquidation is set for $108,632.

Despite Bitcoin rising to $107,500, at the time of writing, the trading position’s value is down by only $2,000.

Sell or Buy?

Last month, Wynn lost roughly $100 million as the market went against his predictions.

A trader who bet against Wynn’s expectations bagged over $9 million in profits in just one week. The anonymous Hyperliquid user went long when Wynn aimed for short and vice versa.

Following Wynn’s latest unsuccessful trades in late May, the crypto community on X has been calling this a potential buying opportunity. “Works every time,” an X user replied to the legendary trader’s paradoxical question of whether his short position could help Bitcoin rise.

With all the macro uncertainty, predicting Bitcoin’s next move for the short term would just be an assumption.

The leading digital asset has been seeing a declining volatility over the past two months. According to data from Coinglass, the indicator dropped from 2.82% on April 30 to 1.61% on June 28.

Lower volatility usually means that investors and traders are waiting for either a bullish or a bearish catalyst to move the market.

