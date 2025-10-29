Jupiter Launches Limit Order V2 on Solana With Privacy Features

Key Notes

The upgraded system conceals order details until execution to prevent MEV exploitation and front-running attacks by market participants.

Traders can now set orders based on USD price or market cap with automatic conversions, eliminating manual calculations.

One-Cancels-Other functionality allows simultaneous take profit and stop loss orders that automatically cancel each other upon execution.

Jupiter Exchange released Limit Order V2 on Oct. 29, an upgraded trading system on the Solana blockchain. The platform announced the system targets both beginners and professional traders.

According to the announcement, V2 provides traders with control and precision for setting price targets, automating entries and exits, and protecting positions privately.

Introducing Limit Order V2 – the most advanced limit order system on Solana. Intuitive. Flexible. Private. Built for both beginners and pros. Limit V2 gives traders full control and precision – set your exact price targets, automate entries and exits, and protect positions… pic.twitter.com/PUgaNy2EcI — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) October 29, 2025

All V2 orders are privacy-protected to prevent front-running. The system keeps orders private until the trigger price is reached. Jupiter stated this feature protects trading strategies from being exploited by other market participants.

Privacy Protection Against MEV

The privacy mechanism addresses a common vulnerability in decentralized exchanges where pending transactions can be observed and exploited. Front-running attacks occur when bots or traders detect profitable transactions in the mempool and execute similar trades first by paying higher fees.

This front-running practice extracts value from the original trader’s intended transaction. Jupiter’s V2 system prevents this by concealing order details until execution conditions are met. While these privacy features don’t eliminate the MEV problem completely, they do provide an additional layer of protection for traders.

New Order Types and Pricing Options

Traders can now set limit orders based on a token’s USD price or market cap, eliminating the need for manual conversions or pool ratio calculations. The system handles the conversion automatically. V2 also corrects how Buy Above and Stop Loss orders function.

In V1, setting a limit buy above market price or a limit sell below market price would trigger an instant market order. V2 only executes these orders when the market actually reaches the specified limit price.

Advanced Trading Features

The platform supports bundled orders through a One-Cancels-Other mechanism. Traders can place both a Take Profit and Stop Loss on a single position. When either order triggers, the other cancels automatically. This allows traders to set both upside targets and downside protection simultaneously.

V2 also enables instant editing of live orders. Traders can update active orders without canceling and resubmitting them, allowing faster adaptation to market changes.

The V2 launch comes as Jupiter expands its ecosystem. The platform is partnering with Ethena Labs to introduce Jupiter’s JupUSD stablecoin later in 2025. The Solana network itself is attracting growing institutional interest, with Western Union on Solana planning to launch its exclusive USDPT stablecoin by mid-2026.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.