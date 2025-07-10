Coinspeaker

Justin Sun Backs Dual-Profit Mechanism for TRX, “Start Working”

Justin Sun has backed a dual-profit strategy for TRX holders that combines staking and lending via sTRX and TRX Vault, creating a self-reinforcing yield loop.

Key Notes

Justin Sun has thrown his weight behind a new dual-profit strategy for TRX holders, backing his call to make idle assets productive.

In a recent post on X, Sun told a TRX TRX $0.29 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $27.47 B Vol. 24h: $458.72 M supporter to “start working” while promoting a system using sTRX and TRX Vault to generate layered returns from staked TRX.

The approach starts with staking TRX to receive sTRX, a staking derivative that continues to earn passive rewards. Unlike traditional staking models where assets are locked and inert, sTRX remains usable, allowing holders to unlock further strategies without giving up their yield.

This makes it a two-for-one deal as the staked TRX generates yield, while sTRX becomes a productive financial tool.

How the Dual-Profit Engine Works

The TRX Vault adds another layer of utility, combining staking with lending functions and allowing users to deposit their sTRX.

Through this, sTRX can be used as collateral to mint USDD, TRON’s native algorithmic stablecoin. That USDD can then be deployed into other DeFi protocols, creating a compounding effect.

Here’s a simplified breakdown:

  1. Stake TRX to mint sTRX.
  2. Deposit sTRX into TRX Vault.
  3. Earn TRX staking rewards daily.
  4. Use sTRX as collateral to mint USDD and explore yield strategies.

The main goal of this mechanism is to put idle assets to work. Rather than waiting for a bull market, Sun encourages TRX holders to start maximizing their returns immediately.

$100M Bet on Trump Token

Justin Sun also announced a $100 million commitment to the Official Trump TRUMP $9.06 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $1.81 B Vol. 24h: $373.70 M token, deepening his exposure to the presidential meme coin birthed by US President Donald Trump.

Sun, already one of the largest individual $TRUMP holders with around $19 million in tokens, is looking to bridge TRON with politically exposed crypto communities.

The investment coincides with TRON DAO’s launch of $TRUMP on the TRON blockchain, supported by LayerZero’s cross-chain tech.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

