Kraken Acquired Prop Trading Platform Breakout For Undisclosed Amount

Key Notes

Traders can access up to $200,000 in capital after passing qualification tests with gains capped at 90% of profits.

Breakout was rapidly developed in 2023 by TraderMayne and CryptoCred, issuing over 20,000 funded accounts since launch.

The acquisition follows Kraken's busy expansion including Wyoming relocation and tokenized stock trading partnerships.

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has successfully completed its acquisition of prop trading service Breakout for an undisclosed amount.

Announced in a Sept. 4 press release and blog post, the deal brings Breakout’s prop trading services to the Kraken Pro platform, allowing qualified traders to post up to $200,000 in trades with zero risk.

According to the platform’s terms, Kraken Pro users can sign up for the service after passing a qualification test designed to assess their trading acumen. Upon successful completion, users are given up to $200,000 in trading capital and access to more than 50 trading pairs. Gains are capped at “up to 90%” of the trader’s total profits with on-demand payouts.

“Started From the Bottom”: Breakout’s Meteoric Rise to Kraken Buyout

Breakout was developed by TraderMayne and CryptoCred, two prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry. According to a post on X.com from CryptoCred, the duo started building the platform in a Telegram chat in 2023. This marks a relatively short turnaround even for the fast-paced cryptocurrency industry. As CryptoCred put it, “Today, we have been acquired by Kraken. You can just do things.”

Started building @breakoutprop in a Telegram chat 2 years ago. Today, we have been acquired by Kraken. You can just do things. GM. https://t.co/aKVJiKvH5o — Cred (@CryptoCred) September 4, 2025

For its part, the Kraken account on X.com responded with a colloquial nod to R&B and hip hop artist Drake in a reply that stated “Started from the bottom now we here” followed by a fire emoji.

Started from the bottom now we here 🔥 — Kraken (@krakenfx) September 4, 2025

TraderMayne also posted a YouTube video announcing the acquisition in which they stated that their goal in building the platform was to build a prop firm that active crypto traders would want to use. According to the video, Breakout has issued over 20,000 funded accounts since 2023 and expects the platform to expand with Kraken’s integration and backing.

The Breakout acquisition caps a busy summer for Kraken after the firm moved its offices to Wyoming in June, the US Justice Department quietly ended its investigation into Kraken founder Jesse Powell in July, and the firm entered into a collaboration with Backed Finance and TRON DAO to bring tokenized stock trading to the TRON network in August.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.