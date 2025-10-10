Key Notes

Analysts highlight key resistance at $135–$140, with a breakout potentially paving the way for a Litecoin rally toward $200.

Experts see LTC price rally up to $750 over the long term if a multi-year triangle pattern resolves upward.

Investor sentiment has strengthened amid growing expectations of a spot Litecoin ETF approval, with odds jumping to 95%.

While the broader crypto market consolidates, Litecoin LTC $130.6 24h volatility: 10.0% Market cap: $9.98 B Vol. 24h: $2.42 B price has staged a strong upside gaining 15%, and is currently trading at $130. With this move, LTC has entered the top 20 crypto list with its market cap closer to $10 billion. With the Litecoin ETF deadline approaching next week, the bullish sentiment around the altcoin has surged.

LTC Eyes Potential Breakout to $200 and Beyond

Looking at the daily chart for LTC price, the altcoin is approaching a key resistance zone between $135 and $140. In the past, the bears have strongly defended this zone, preventing an upside breakout.

At the time of writing, LTC price remained below its major simple moving averages, wherein the shorter-term averages have crossed above the longer-term ones. This pattern clearly signals emerging bullish momentum.

Furthermore, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is still at 62, with room to rally into the overbought zone of 70. Thus, a decisive breakout above the $140 resistance zone, supported by strong volume, could open the door for a move toward $200.

Furthermore, popular crypto analyst Captain Faibik added that LTC price is eyeing a potential breakout from a massive symmetrical triangle pattern spanning over seven years.

The market analysts note that if the bulls stage a successful breakout from here, Litecoin could rally all the way to $750 in the long term.

Litecoin ETF Approval Drives Investor Optimism

The recent surge in LTC price comes as investor optimism around the approval of the Litecoin ETF has been growing. Several major asset managers, including Grayscale, CoinShares, and Canary Capital, have filed or updated their spot Litecoin ETF applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Market attention has particularly focused on Canary Capital, whose recent amendments to its filing have sparked speculation that its proposal may be progressing toward approval.

Data from decentralized prediction platform Polymarket shows a sharp rise in market expectations for approval this year, with odds jumping from 66% in July to 95% at the time of writing.

Analysts suggest that approval of a spot Litecoin ETF could mark a pivotal moment for the altcoin. This could attract institutional capital inflows and allow traditional investors to gain exposure to LTC without direct custody.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.