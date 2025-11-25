Key Notes

Market experts are waiting for Litecoin ETFs from Grayscale, Rex-Osprey and CoinShares, to hit the market in order to recover lost momentum.

Despite weak ETF inflows, analysts remain optimistic, with some predicting a potential parabolic rally in 2026-2027.

Experts have given targets between $1,000 and $2,000 for LTC price in the current market cycle.

Inflows into the spot Litecoin ETF have fallen to zero over the past five trading sessions, showing very little demand compared to other crypto ETFs like Solana SOL $134.0 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $74.91 B Vol. 24h: $5.63 B and XRP XRP $2.17 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $130.78 B Vol. 24h: $6.32 B .

As a result, LTC’s LTC $83.84 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $6.42 B Vol. 24h: $616.93 M price gains are modest compared with other altcoins in the market.

Canary Litecoin ETF Sees No Inflows for Five Sessions

The Canary Litecoin ETF (LTCC) continues to struggle for traction among newly launched digital asset funds.

The fund has the weakest performance among all the newly launched crypto ETFs.

Data from SoSoValue shows the ETF has recorded zero daily net inflows for five straight trading sessions as of November 25, 2025.

LTCC’s net assets currently total $7.44 million, with cumulative inflows since its debut on October 28 amounting to just $7.26 million.

Trading activity also remains minimal, with total volume reaching only $747,600 to date. On the other hand, inflows into Solana ETFs and XRP ETFs have remained robust.

Ripple ETFs, launched by Grayscale and Franklin Templeton, clocked $164 million in inflows on the very first day.

Similarly, Solana-linked ETFs have attracted nearly $570 million in net inflows since launch, while XRP ETFs have reached $586 million.

Both products have maintained continuous inflow momentum, with no recorded outflow days since their debut.

Investors are now looking toward upcoming launches of the spot Litecoin ETFs, to recover the lost momentum.

Three additional ETFs in the pipeline include the Grayscale Litecoin ETF, CoinShares Litecoin ETF, and REX-Osprey Litecoin ETF, pending regulatory clearance.

What Happens to LTC Price?

The lack of momentum in Litecoin ETF comes as LTC price trades around $84.94, extending a broader decline from earlier levels this year.

However, market experts continue to stay bullish moving ahead. The 24-hour trading volume for LTC has gone up by 30% in the last 24 hours, showing that the bullish momentum is building up again.

Popular crypto analyst Master noted that LTC price could see a parabolic blow-off next year in 2026-2027.

Crypto analyst Bitcoinsensus shared a bullish outlook on Litecoin, stating that the asset could reach a four-digit valuation during the current market cycle.

The analyst noted that a price range between $1,000 and $2,000 for LTC remains a realistic possibility.

Macro Bullish Outlook on #Litecoin 📈💥$LTC could realistically hit a quadruple digit price this cycle. $1K to $2K is on the table. pic.twitter.com/q2MXMHwxhJ — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) November 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.