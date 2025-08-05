Coinspeaker

Up over 40% in a month and 11% in a day, LTC now ranks as the second most-used crypto for payments, behind only Bitcoin.

Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
LTC Price Explodes 11% with Litecoin Claiming 2nd Spot in Crypto Payments

Key Notes

  • Litecoin (LTC) jumped 11% in 24 hours, reaching $124.90 and gaining over 40% in the past month.
  • LTC has overtaken USDC and TRON to become the second most-used crypto for payments on CoinGate.
  • With 340 million transactions processed and 12% occurring in 2025 alone, LTC adoption is booming.

Litecoin LTC $121.2 24h volatility: 8.5% Market cap: $9.22 B Vol. 24h: $1.70 B has gained over 11% in the past 24 hours, reaching an intraday high of $124.90 before settling near $122 at press time. This explosion follows a strong July performance, with LTC posting a 40.85% gain in the past month. 

According to CoinGate, a major crypto payments processor, Litecoin has climbed to the second most-used cryptocurrency for payments, behind only Bitcoin.  CoinMarketCap data shows BTC BTC $114 108 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $31.96 B is up 118% while LTC printed 130% in gains in the past year.

Litecoin Payments on the Rise

In July, LTC accounted for 14.5% of all crypto payments on the platform, overtaking USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $64.36 B Vol. 24h: $12.35 B (14%) and TRON  TRX $0.33 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $31.47 B Vol. 24h: $790.33 M (12.9%). Bitcoin still leads with a 22.9% share, but Litecoin’s rising adoption is turning heads across the industry.

The network also crossed a major milestone in August with 340 million transactions processed since inception, more than 12% of those occurring in 2025 alone. That’s nearly 40 million transactions in just seven months.

LTC Price Analysis: Price Eyes $140 as Bullish Channel Holds

LTC is trading within a well-defined ascending parallel channel, with price currently testing the upper boundary near $124. The altcoin trades well above the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, at $102 and $109, respectively.

Bollinger Bands show LTC is riding the upper band, indicative of upward volatility with little resistance in sight, while the MACD remains in bullish territory with widening histograms. It’s clear with CMF at 0.09 that LTC accumulation is on the rise.

LTC Daily Chart with Momentum Indicators | Source: TradingView

If momentum sustains, a clean breakout above the $125 resistance could send Litecoin toward the next major target at $140, in line with the upper channel extension. 

On the downside, strong support lies at $111 and $102, key EMAs that previously acted as resistance. With Polymarket data showing an 81% probability of an LTC ETF approval in 2025, the altcoin is positioned as one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

