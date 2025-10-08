Key Notes

Litecoin ETF approval is nearing the final stage with a 98% probability of approval.

Analyst Ali Martinez warns rejection at around $132–$135 could send LTC crashing to $50.

Technical charts show a bullish triangle pattern, but with fragile momentum.

Litecoin LTC $116.2 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $8.88 B Vol. 24h: $641.93 M , currently trading around $120, has gained 10% over the past week amid growing optimism surrounding the ETF launch. However, analysts warn that the next move toward a major resistance level could determine its fate for the rest of the year.

Prominent market analyst Ali Martinez indicated that Litecoin is approaching a crucial resistance zone around $132, a level that has repeatedly capped rallies since 2023.

He suggests a possible sharp correction if bulls fail to secure a breakout. Historical data support his view, with the $132–$135 region marking a bearish wall for LTC’s upside.

A rejection here could send Litecoin $LTC back to $50. pic.twitter.com/92TknuTV8w — Ali (@ali_charts) October 8, 2025

Failure to breach it could send the token crashing down toward lower supports at $100, $85, and potentially as far as $51.

ETF Approval Nears as Market Awaits SEC Decision

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that Canary Capital has submitted an updated S-1 filing for its Litecoin ETF (LTCC), including a 0.95% sponsor fee and finalized ticker details, typically the last step before SEC approval.

What's the ticker, you ask?

What if I told you it's LTCC. pic.twitter.com/n4UGvGjzln — Litecoin (@litecoin) October 7, 2025

The ETF, alongside a similar product for Hedera HBAR $0.22 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $9.23 B Vol. 24h: $277.68 M , is expected to go live once the US government reopens following the shutdown. Market data from Polymarket shows a massive 98% probability of approval.

If approved, the Litecoin ETF could mark a milestone for altcoin adoption, giving investors new access to exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, short-term traders should stay cautious.

LTC Price Analysis: Make-or-Break Moment for LTC

On the daily chart, LTC appears to be forming an ascending triangle, a pattern often viewed as bullish when confirmed with strong volume. The coin has been printing higher lows throughout 2025, indicating steady accumulation even as it struggles to clear major resistance levels.

Momentum indicators like the MACD show early signs of a bullish crossover, but the Chaikin Money Flow remains neutral, signaling caution. A confirmed breakout above the $145 mark could pave the way for an extended rally.

As October unfolds, a decisive break above $145 may push LTC toward $200, but failure to do so could confirm a reversal and send LTC back toward $50.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.