Metaplanet’s 1241 BTC Purchase: New Bitcoin ATH Soon?

Key Notes

Metaplanet now holds more BTC than El Salvador after a $129 million purchase.

The firm’s latest buy is its costliest at $101,843 per BTC.

Bitcoin remains flat, trading near $103,990 over the past day.

Japan’s Metaplanet has officially surpassed El Salvador in Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B holdings after 1,241 BTC at an average price of $101,843. The acquisition, valued at $129 million, marks the Tokyo-listed company’s most expensive purchase to date.

Metaplanet now holds 6,796 BTC, worth around $707 million at current prices. CEO Simon Gerovich proudly stated that the company now owns more Bitcoin than the first country to adopt BTC as legal tender.

Metaplanet now holds more Bitcoin than El Salvador. From humble beginnings to rivaling nation-states, we’re just getting started. メタプラネットのビットコイン保有量がついにエルサルバドルを超えました。小さな一歩から始まり、今や国家に匹敵する規模へ。まだまだここからです。 pic.twitter.com/E18Td9tHfc — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) May 12, 2025

Since April 2024, Metaplanet has maintained an aggressive BTC accumulation strategy, clocking in a 170% yield on BTC and reporting a 38% Bitcoin Yield for Q2 so far.

The firm’s purchase streak includes a massive $53 million buy on May 7, adding to its previous acquisitions in March and April.

Bitcoin Awaits Trade Deal Clarity

Meanwhile, the White House has indicated “substantial progress” in trade negotiations with China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promised further details today, keeping risk-on assets like Bitcoin in suspense.

Historically, BTC has behaved as a risk hedge during trade uncertainty. After Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, Bitcoin held firm, rebounding from a sharp drop to $75,000 and closing April near $95,000, outperforming both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Analysts are now watching closely to see if Bitcoin’s strength fades or continues following a finalized deal. According to Jupiter Zheng from HashKey Capital, a conclusive trade deal could stabilize global markets and prompt a shift toward higher-return alternatives like crypto.

BTC Price Outlook

Bitcoin is currently trading near $103,990, showing no net gain over the past 24 hours. On the daily chart, the MACD is still in bullish territory, with the blue signal line comfortably above the orange line. While it indicates positive momentum, a slowdown is visible in the histogram.

RSI has slightly dipped within overbought levels, hinting at potential exhaustion. If it continues to decline, we may see a short-term pullback. Traders could see immediate resistance lies at $105,200, and a sustained move above this level may lead the crypto to $110,000.

$1.45 billion in long positions will be liquidated if #Bitcoin $BTC drops to $102,700! pic.twitter.com/ZHOSm03C2V — Ali (@ali_charts) May 12, 2025

A drop below the support of $102,700 could trigger a wave of liquidations. Data from Ali Martinez reveals that $1.45 billion in long positions are at risk below this level.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.