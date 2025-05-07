Metaplanet Now Holds 5555 BTC With Another $53M Purchase

Key Notes

Metaplanet acquired 555 more BTC for $53.4 million at an average price of $96,134.

The firm has invested a total of $481.5 million into Bitcoin, averaging $86,672 per BTC.

Its proprietary "BTC Yield" performance indicator jumped 309.8% in Q4 2024 and remains strong in 2025.

May marks the first time Bitcoin has crossed the $96,000 level since February, breathing fresh life into institutional sentiment. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet has recently purchased an additional 555 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 5,555 BTC, worth over $536 million at current prices.

The firm disclosed on May 7 that it spent $53.4 million on the latest Bitcoin acquisition, buying in at an average price of $96,134. CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed that his company has invested $481.5 million to date, averaging $86,672 per coin.

Metaplanet has acquired 555 BTC for ~$53.4 million at ~$96,134 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 136.7% YTD 2025. As of 5/7/2025, we hold 5555 $BTC acquired for ~$481.5 million at ~$86,672 per bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/XLTiVNyY81 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) May 7, 2025

Metaplent recently issued $25 million in zero-coupon bonds to fund its purchases, its latest in a series of such instruments. Since the beginning of 2024, The company has raised over $244 million through zero-coupon bonds and equity-related financing in partnership with Evo Fund.

As BTC trades just below $97,000 at press time, Metaplanet is already in profit on its most recent buy.

The company’s internal performance metric, dubbed “BTC Yield,” soared 309.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, 95.6% in the first quarter of 2025, and a notable 21% already in the ongoing second quarter.

It is interesting to note that Metaplanet recently unveiled plans to launch Metaplanet Treasury, a U.S.-based subsidiary headquartered in Florida. The entity will raise up to $250 million to back the company’s Bitcoin strategy and tap into American capital markets.

Growing Institutional Adoption

Rising BTC prices, increasing volume and open interest clearly displays broader institutional momentum. Spot Bitcoin ETF flows remain net positive despite minor outflows, and on-chain indicators confirm that the majority of BTC holders are still sitting in profit.

Metaplanet now ranks as the world’s 11th largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. The firm aims to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and eventually hit 21,000 BTC, echoing the vision of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds a staggering 555,450 BTC.

Other major holders include MARA Holdings (holding around 48,237 BTC) and XXI (holding around 31,500 BTC), as per the data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

The continuous buying by these institutions is potentially compressing Bitcoin’s supply curve and contributing to overall bullish sentiment.

