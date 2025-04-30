Key Notes

Metaplanet appointed BTC Inc CEO David Bailey to its Strategic Board.

Bitcoin hovers near $95,400, eyeing the $100,000 psychological resistance.

Metaplanet has purchased a whopping 5,000 BTC in the past year, following Strategy.

Bitcoin’s steady climb to nearly $95,400 this week is fueled by high-level strategic moves from firms like Tokyo-based Metaplanet, which has now added BTC Inc CEO David Bailey to its Strategic Board of Advisors.

This appointment follows Eric Trump’s addition in March, creating a potentially formidable advisory duo that pushes for the adoption of the world’s largest digital asset.

*Appointment of David Bailey to Strategic Board of Advisors* pic.twitter.com/IWHVaSCKuW — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) April 30, 2025

Metaplanet’s Power Moves

Metaplanet, which has accumulated 5,000 BTC over the past year, is emerging as Asia’s answer to Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), mirroring the latter’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy.

The addition of David Bailey, the CEO of BTC Inc, a parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and organizer of the Bitcoin Conference, is a massive development.

Bailey is a veteran in shaping pro-Bitcoin narratives and public discourse, making him a valuable asset for Metaplanet as it pushes to deepen its institutional footprint in the Bitcoin economy.

As Metaplanet continues to buy Bitcoin BTC $93 859 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $27.21 B and assembles this high-profile advisory board, investors are watching BTC closely.

Technical Analysis: Bulls in Control for Now

The current chart suggests that Bitcoin may be preparing for another leg upward, but caution is still warranted.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) stands at 66.79, near the overbought threshold of 70. While this reflects strong bullish momentum, it also suggests the asset is nearing a potential short-term exhaustion point.

However, RSI has not yet diverged from price, so the trend remains intact.

Meanwhile, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) continues to flash bullish signals. The MACD line is well above the signal line, with histogram bars showing strong positive momentum. This indicates buyers still dominate the market.

The Fibonacci Retracement Levels show Bitcoin has broken through the 0.236 level at $90,441 and is now hovering just below its recent high of $95,409. If BTC convincingly breaks past this high, the next resistance zone is at $100,000.

If Bitcoin sustains above the 0.236 Fibonacci level and breaches the $95,409 high, momentum from both macro and micro narratives, including Metaplanet’s headline moves, could catapult BTC toward the six-figure milestone.

On the other hand, a failure to break above $95,409 could trigger a retracement toward the 0.382 level ($87,367) or even deeper to the 0.5 Fib level ($84,383) if bearish divergence forms on RSI or MACD begins to flatten.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.