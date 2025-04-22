Metaplanet CEO Defends Company’s Bitcoin Treasury Approach Despite Concerns over Share Price

Key Notes

Metaplanet now holds Asia’s largest BTC treasury, aiming for 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025.

BTC per share up 119.3% YTD, beating the 35% quarterly target.

CEO Gerovich defends strategy amid 2.3% share price dip, citing long-term value goals.

Simon Gerovich, the CEO of Metaplanet, took to X to address the concerns of some shareholders regarding the investment firm’s share price. Metaplanet’s share price dropped 2.3% in the past day and 4.2% over the past week.

According to a translation of Gerovich’s tweet, the aim of the company is to “create long-term corporate value”, and not focus on getting returns from short-term stock price movements.

一部の株主の皆さまから、株価に対するご不安の声をいただいております。そうしたご意見は真摯に受け止めており、足元のような不安定な市場環境においても当社のビジョンを信じて支えてくださっている皆さまに、心より感謝申し上げます。… — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) April 22, 2025

Gerovich thanked stakeholders for their support and said the company has a long-term Bitcoin BTC $90 483 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $40.33 B strategy backed by key performance indicators to track progress.

Bitcoin Key Indicators

One area of growth highlighted by the CEO was the size of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings. The firm now holds the largest BTC stockpile in Asia and ranks tenth globally, just behind Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy, which recently acquired 6,556 BTC. Gerovich believes Metaplanet will reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025.

Metaplanet also tracks BTC yield to measure how effectively it’s acquiring Bitcoin relative to shareholder value. One key metric is BTC per share, which reflects how much Bitcoin each shareholder effectively owns.

According to Gerovich, this figure has increased by 119.3% since the start of the year, well above their 35% quarterly target, meaning shareholders have nearly doubled their Bitcoin exposure in 2024.

Gerovich stated that Metaplanet’s BTC holdings had increased, with the firm generating an additional 2,174 BTC, equivalent to 27 billion yen at current exchange rates.

Other Key Performance Indicators

Beyond Bitcoin-related metrics, Gerovich highlighted that Metaplanet’s shareholder base has grown significantly, from 10,000 in December 2011 to 65,000 in March 2013. He attributes this growth to the trust in Metaplanet’s strategies.

In his X post, Gerovich concluded by stating that the Bitcoin treasury has attracted more attention from institutional investors, and ETFs and indexes are now incorporating the shares.

The tweet follows Metaplanet’s recent acquisition of 330 BTC for $28.2 million on April 21, raising its total holdings to 4,855 BTC, solidifying its position as Asia’s largest and the world’s 10th-largest public Bitcoin holder.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.