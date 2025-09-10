Metaplanet Secures $1.4 Billion to Upsize Bitcoin Holdings

Key Notes

Asian MicroStrategy, Metaplanet, has closed its international shares offering.

Metaplanet upsized its shares offering to 385 million from 180 million initially set.

The realized $1.4 billion will be used for the purchase of more Bitcoin.

Asia’s largest Bitcoin BTC $113 846 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $51.45 B corporate holder Metaplanet has reportedly closed its international offering.

This offering will see the issuance of 385 million new shares, far higher than the 180 million which was originally planned.

As a result, it will secure as much as ¥205 billion, equivalent to $1.4 billion. It plans to redirect the proceeds to the acquisition of more Bitcoin (BTC).

Metaplanet Aims for Top Bitcoin Corporate Holder Position

Based on the latest update, the Japanese financial leader significantly expanded its international share offering from 180 million to 385 million.

Each share was priced at ¥553 each, which is a 9.9% discount to its recent trading price of ¥614. This way, the sale will draw in up to $1.4 billion in fresh capital for the firm.

INTEL: Metaplanet has closed its international offering, upsized to 385M shares from 180M underwritten, raising ¥205B (~$1.4B).

The company indicated the proceeds will be used to expand its $BTC holdings pic.twitter.com/CgoDjjOexA — Solid Intel 📡 (@solidintel_x) September 10, 2025

Metaplanet will be positioned to scale up its Bitcoin acquisition for September and October via the fund.

It is quite clear that the Asian-based firm is pushing its borders to become a top leader in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Apart from the purchase of Bitcoin, the proceeds will also be used to support Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-related income-generating activities.

This includes options trading as well as other derivative strategies.

According to the plan, September 16, 2025 is the scheduled date for the newly issued shares to be paid.

The shares will not be delivered to investors until September 17, 2025. Upon the completion of the entire exercise, the company’s total outstanding shares would have expanded from around 756 million to over 1.14 billion.

There are speculations that the final number will be around 1.5 billion, although it is still dependent on subscription levels.

This development expresses the growing demand among investors for investments with long-term growth, in comparison with short-term equity value.

Metaplanet Is Nearly 30% Away From 2025 Bitcoin Holdings Target

Gradually, Metaplanet is drawing comparisons to MicroStrategy, now Strategy, in the United States. The latter has flexed a strong Bitcoin accumulation strategy for the last five years.

Initially known as a business intelligence and software firm, Strategy has pivoted into a buoyant Bitcoin treasury model.

It recently announced a new acquisition of an additional 1,955 BTC, expanding its total holdings to 638,460 BTC.

The purchase was made at an average price of $111,196 per BTC, amounting to $271 million in total. On the other hand, Metaplanet has only 20,136 which is quite close to its accumulation target for this year-end.

It is also aiming to scale its holdings to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and reach 210,000 BTC by the close of 2027.

It acquired an additional 136 Bitcoin worth $15.2 million around the same time as Strategy. This coincides with the time when its stock price tanked by 4%. Metaplanet has been able to secure a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 487% in 2025 alone.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.