Monero Received Nearly $1M Donations in 2025 for Development Funding and More

Key Notes

The Community Crowdfunding System raised 3,086.62 XMR ($925,800) in 2025 for Monero protocol development and related projects.

Qubic Pool's selfish mining attacks continue causing deep chain reorganizations and hundreds of orphaned blocks on the network.

XMR price recovered 30% from August lows to $299, trading above the 50-day moving average despite ongoing network challenges.

Maintaining and funding free, open-source software (FOSS) is challenging, and many projects are left in limbo after some time due to low funding or lack of active maintainers. Monero, however, a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has received nearly $1 million in donations in 2025 alone—for protocol developments and other activities.

The data comes from a prominent Monero contributor and analyst who goes by “Untraceable” on X. According to a post on September 18, 2025, the account highlights a total of 3,086.62 XMR raised year-to-date, valued at $925,800, as Monero trades around $300 per coin.

As Untraceable described, this money was raised via the Community Crowdfunding System (CCS) from getmonero.org, destined for “protocol development and other Monero-related projects.” In total, the CCS has raised 35,916.92 XMR since 2020, which would be worth approximately $10 million at current exchange rates.

All this data was collected with the help of ChatGPT-5, as the contributor explained.

“I had ChatGPT-5 scrape the data from ccs.getmonero.org for both WIP proposals and completed proposals since 2020, and it spat out a JSON that I pasted into vega.github.io/editor to create the chart.”

Interestingly, 630.5 XMR—worth $189,000 and approximately 20% of the total raised so far in 2025—was donated in the last week alone, per Untraceable.

Monero Price Analysis and Qubic Selfish Mining Attacks

The surge matches a critical moment for the Monero network and protocol, which is facing recurrent selfish mining attacks from Qubic Pool. These attacks have resulted in occasional deep chain reorganizations and hundreds of orphaned blocks—urging the community to focus on research and development for short-term mitigations and long-term solutions. For example, the Publish and Perish proposal is being studied by the Monero Research Labs, which was covered by Coinspeaker in August.

Price-wise, Monero XMR $301.3 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $5.56 B Vol. 24h: $102.28 M is currently changing hands at $299, according to TradingView’s CRYPTO index, up nearly 30% from a local bottom on August 15 and 16 during a period of high selfish mining activity by the Qubic Pool.

Monero is again trading above the 50-day exponential moving average, an important trend indicator for cryptocurrencies, suggesting it has re-entered bullish territory. The daily relative strength index (RSI) corroborates the moving average analysis, suggesting the privacy coin is in strong momentum at 59 points.

Nevertheless, XMR is still below the level it had been maintaining before the Qubic activity started to intensify in July, generating some uncertainties around the network. The selfish mining attacks are still ongoing, with a recent 18-block-deep reorg that raises doubts about the network’s reliability, as CoinDesk and Cointelegraph reported, based on commentary by the author of this Coinspeaker story (Vini Barbosa).

