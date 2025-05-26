XMR Enters Top 25: Flips Litecoin and Toncoin

Key Notes

Monero (XMR) has climbed past Litecoin and Toncoin to enter the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Despite strong price momentum, technical indicators suggest a potential pullback as selling pressure builds.

XMR's 300% rally in 2025 is fueled by rising demand for privacy coins and rumors of a major exchange relisting.

Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero XMR $276.4 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $5.10 B Vol. 24h: $100.33 M has made a bold return to the spotlight, surpassing Litecoin LTC $90.41 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $6.86 B Vol. 24h: $432.71 M and Toncoin TON $3.21 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $7.99 B Vol. 24h: $153.44 M to officially secure a spot among the top 25 digital assets by market capitalization.

XMR’s market cap now exceeds $7.6 billion, ahead of TON’s $7.43 billion and LTC’s $7.33 billion, completing what many are calling a “flippening.”

This unexpected resurgence comes despite XMR being delisted from major exchanges like Coinbase and Binance.

Most of its volume now flows through KuCoin, HTX, and MEXC, yet the price has gained over 80.51% in the past month, currently hovering near $412, a level not seen since early 2021.

Why is XMR Exploding?

The increase in Monero’s value is underpinned by renewed interest in privacy as legal scrutiny tightens on crypto anonymity tools like Tornado Cash, which remains entangled in regulatory battles.

Moreover, rumors of an impending privacy upgrade and potential relisting on major exchanges have fueled speculation and FOMO buying.

Despite its controversial reputation, linked at times to criminal usage, including a 2025 ISIS Pakistan Province poster requesting XMR donations, investors seem to be betting big on the coin’s core value proposition: untraceable transactions.

The rally has also been technically impressive: XMR has gained for seven consecutive weeks, jumping over 20% just last week, and is now up nearly 300% from its 2024 lows of $186.

Technical Outlook: How Far Can XMR Go?

From the recent impulse move, Fibonacci levels provide key potential retracement areas with the first level of major support being 0.236 Fib at $345.85. Another stronger floor if selling intensifies is 0.382 Fib at $315.49.

0.5 Fib at $290.95 and 0.618 Fib at $266.40 act as other prominent support levels in case XMR enters a pullback phase after this parabolic move.

The MACD shows a wide bullish gap, with the MACD line well above the signal line and histogram still expanding. This indicates strong bullish momentum is intact, though signs of overheating are beginning to emerge.

On the other hand, the Balance of Power indicator has been oscillating wildly but currently leans into negative territory (-0.51). This divergence from price suggests underlying selling pressure may be building beneath the surface, even as price breaks higher.

If XMR continues to go up, $420–$430 could be the nearest resistance zone while $450+ could materialize if breakout continues and rumors of relisting are confirmed to be true.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

Don’t Miss Out on Solaxy ($SOLX)

While XMR continues its upward trajectory, newer projects like Solaxy ($SOLX) are also gaining traction amid broader altcoin rally. Solaxy presents an innovative blockchain solution designed to enhance the performance and scalability of the Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B network.

Solaxy aims to mitigate common issues such as network congestion, scalability limitations, and unreliable transactions, which frequently arise during periods of high network activity.

SOLX Presale and Tokenomics

The presale for SOLX, the project’s native token, is currently underway to support early investors. Solaxy is offering an attractive 99% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for staking holdings.

The SOLX token will be deployed across multiple blockchains once the presale phase concludes. This would allow presale participants to bridge their tokens to the Solaxy Layer 2 blockchain.

Solaxy Presale Details:

Token Price: $0.001736

$0.001736 Funds Secured: $40.4 million

$40.4 million Accepted Payment Methods: Cryptocurrency, Card

Cryptocurrency, Card Ticker: SOLX

If you’re looking for a long-term project within the Solana ecosystem, Solaxy could be worth keeping an eye on.

