Key Notes

Strategic investors injected $194,000 into MOODENG, while 165 wallets now control 25% of the supply with unrealized profits of $25.3 million.

Analysts highlight $0.32 as a critical resistance level for MOODENG’s next leg up.

Whales have placed significant sell orders at higher levels of $0.565 and $1.11, the next major resistance for the meme coin.

Solana-based meme coin Moo Deng MOODENG $0.0440 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $43.55 M Vol. 24h: $17.59 M has experienced a remarkable upside of 100% on Sunday, with its price increasing to $0.26 levels, with its daily trading volumes shooting all the way to $1.45 billion.

Over the past week, MOODENG price has surged 7x or 600% making it one of the top-performing altcoins currently in the market.

What’s Behind the MOODENG Price Rally?

The overall meme coin space has been buzzing with strong trader activity over the past week, with coins like PEPE PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $591.98 M grabbing the limelight. However, this Solana-based meme coin has outpaced a lot of its peers during this period.

The altcoin, which had a stellar run-up last year in September 2024, saw its value plummet earlier this year, amid the broader market correction. However, as the market recovered, traders are once again willing to trade this meme coin in big numbers.

The recent MOODENG price surge has propelled MOODENG’s market capitalization back above the $100 million threshold, reaching $263.8 million according to the latest data. The rally has attracted substantial investor attention, leading to a significant uptick in trading activity.

CoinGecko reports that MOODENG’s daily trading volume soared to $1.2 billion, representing an impressive 325.8% increase. Notably, Coinbase contributed 27% of this total volume, highlighting strong engagement from US-based traders.

On-chain analytics from Solscan reveal a similar trend on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Weekly buy volume surged by an extraordinary 8,201%, rising from $179,490 to $14.9 million at press time, reflecting heightened demand and activity.

Market analysts report that “smart money” is entering this meme coin. A post by StalkHQ on X revealed that strategic investors injected $194,000 into MOODENG on May 10, adding further momentum to its ongoing surge.

Recap: Smart money on chain activities in the memecoin market for 10/05/25 Yesterday, there was more outflow than inflow Inflow: $5.08M

Outflow: $5.13M

Volume: $10.21M

Net Volume: -$46K There was inflow into: $SPX ($421K) $POPCAT ($234K) $PENGU ($210K) #MOODENG ($194K) $GORK… pic.twitter.com/OhijWPJQmj — Stalkchain (@StalkHQ) May 11, 2025

Another analyst, HolderScan, noted that 165 new wallets now control 25% of MOODENG’s supply, with an unrealized profit of $25.3 million.

165 new wallets have accumulated 25% of the supply of #MOODENG and have a cumulative unrealized PNL $25.3M 👀 pic.twitter.com/ROOSPPxp59 — HolderScan (@HolderScan) May 11, 2025

Will the MOODENG Rally Continue Moving Ahead?

Crypto analyst Sneaky has drawn attention to MOODENG’s recent performance, citing “insane buying pressure” over the past two days. According to Sneaky, a reclaim above the $0.32 level could pave the way for a positive continuation. This shows that market analysts see $0.32 as a potential resistance for the meme coin.

On the other hand, MOODENG whales have started building up positions, but putting sell orders on the next resistance levels. As MOODENG continues its upward trajectory, a prominent whale has placed significant sell orders, signaling potential profit-taking.

The whale set limit orders to sell 2 million MOODENG, valued at $543,000, at a price of $0.565. An order to sell 1.1 million MOODENG, worth $298,000, was also placed at $1.11.

Well $Moodeng chart looks pretty interesting to me, insane buying pressure since last two days @MooDengSOL Reclaim above 0.32$ = door opens for positive continuation & next leg up towards prev high Ofc depends upon #BTC move but as long as we ride between 100k-104k, won’t hurt… pic.twitter.com/RPmMIX7cOJ — Sneaky🥷 (@SneakyGems) May 11, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.