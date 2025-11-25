MoonPay Joins “Dual License Club” After Securing NYDFS Limited Purpose Trust Charter

Key Notes

The regulatory approval positions MoonPay alongside Coinbase, PayPal, and Ripple as rare dual-licensed entities in New York.

Industry experts highlight the company's strategic focus on state-level compliance over federal charter routes.

MoonPay now operates with full licensing across US, UK, EU, Canada, and Australia markets serving 30 million users.

US-based fintech firm MoonPay has been granted a Limited Purpose Trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to provide digital asset custody and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

The company has joined a small group of companies to hold both a business license for virtual currency activities (BitLicense) and a Limited Purpose Trust charter from the NYDFS.

🗽 MoonPay is now authorized by NYDFS to operate MoonPay Trust Company in New York! 🍎 this expanded regulatory footprint unlocks digital asset custody and OTC trading for our financial infrastructure 🚀 NY BitLicense + Trust Charter = a new era of compliant innovation pic.twitter.com/LtTuZuxY1k — MoonPay 🟣 (@moonpay) November 25, 2025

According to a Nov. 25 press release, the new license brings further regulatory compliance measures to the firm’s 30 million customers and nearly 500 client and partner companies. MoonPay says it is now fully licensed in the US and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia.

Prioritizing state compliance

Pundits and denizens of the crypto community were quick to respond to the news with bullish fervor. Industry analyst Eleanor Terrett opined, in a post on X.com, that it was “notable that at a time when most companies are racing for (OCC) charters, some are still opting for full state compliance first.”

Another user, with the handle “Crypto Dog” pointed out that Coinbase, PayPal, and Ripple are among some of the few other companies to hold dual licenses in New York. They added that “NYDFS doesn’t hand out trust charters unless your compliance is bulletproof.”

Beyond the US, MoonPay has also sought global compliance certificates in numerous territories including the UK, EU, and Australia. As Coinspeaker reported, the firm secured an operational license to enter the Dutch market under the EU’s Markets-in-Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation in December 2024.

In related news, MoonPay announced a partnership with Arkham Exchange on Nov. 21 to integrate fiat-to-crypto on and offramps, bringing simplified funding methods to the exchange’s userbase. The company also inked deals with Zengo Pro and Haha Wallet around the same time, capping off a busy week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.