Key Notes

A record number of validators are exiting, stretching the Ether staking exit queue to record high.

ETH reclaimed $4,500, but failure to hold could lead to $4,000 retest, analyst says.

Over $7.5 billion worth of ETH has been accumulated near $4,300.

Ethereum’s staking system is seeing a surge in validator exits, with the queue now stretched to nearly 45 days, an all-time high. While this doesn’t directly trigger a sell-off, it increases the risks tied to liquid staking tokens (LSTs) and lending-related tokens (LRTs).

During such a rise in validator exits, redeeming staked ETH ETH $4 542 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $547.88 B Vol. 24h: $27.96 B becomes slower and riskier, reducing its appeal as collateral. As the time passes, collateral quality worsens, raising composability risks like depegging.

Experts warn that while the exit queue’s large size doesn’t directly cause mass selling, it amplifies risks, especially during high market volatility or sudden liquidity demand by institutions.

Without liquidity buffers, arbitrage stress could spread quickly, adding volatility to an otherwise bullish outlook.

Rising Risk of ETH Price Correction

Ether has recently reclaimed the critical $4,500 level, with the next resistance zone around $4,700. Popular trader Ted cautioned that if ETH fails to hold $4,500, it could retest the $4,000–$4,100 range.

$ETH has reclaimed the $4,500 level now. The next resistance zone for Ethereum is around $4,700 before a new ATH. In case ETH doesn't hold the $4,500 level, there's a chance of $4,000-$4,100 level retest. pic.twitter.com/Icbxivjv3W — Ted (@TedPillows) September 12, 2025

This comes amid record-high open interest (OI) in CME Futures, particularly in short-term maturities spanning one to three months. Such aggressive participation generally signals strong institutional demand.

However, it also increases liquidation risks during contract expirations, where sharp corrections are more likely.

Long-term OI growth suggests that despite short-term volatility, ETH’s outlook remains bullish. But, crowded leveraged positions could result in sudden price swings.

Massive Accumulation Around $4,300

At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $4,518, up by 2.2% in the past day. Despite the cryptocurrency’s sideways trading between $4,200 and $4,500 this month, CryptoQuant data suggests a growing accumulation trend.

Around 1.7 million ETH, worth about $7.5 billion, has been accumulated near the $4,300–$4,400 zone. Moreover, many withdrawals from centralized exchanges are happening at this level, making it a strong support zone if ETH faces another dip.

Such exchange exits also suggest that investors are repositioning for longer-term holds rather than short-term trading.

Best Wallet Presale Attracts $15.7M

As Ether attempts to break above the $4,500 resistance level, Best Wallet ($BEST) is gaining attention, having already raised $15.7 million.

The project is developing a secure, non-custodial multi-chain wallet designed to simplify the process of buying, holding, swapping, and selling assets across more than 50 blockchains.

Beyond basic wallet functions, $BEST holders gain access to exclusive token drops, staking rewards of up to 84% APY, and an integrated ecosystem that includes Best Wallet, Best DEX, and Best Card.

With demand steadily increasing, this crypto presale is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated crypto launches this year.

BEST Tokenomics and Ecosystem Features

The Best Wallet ecosystem revolves around three core offerings, Best Wallet, Best DEX, and Best Card, providing users with an all-in-one Web3 experience.

The $BEST token serves as the foundation for the ecosystem and can be purchased directly from the official Best Wallet platform. Staking opportunities are available, offering projected annual returns of up to 100%.

Presale Overview

Ticker: BEST

BEST Funds Raised: $15.75 million

$15.75 million Current Price: $0.025625

$0.025625 Next Price Adjustment: Expected within 10 hours

For investors looking to gain early exposure, the Best Wallet presale offers a chance to participate before the next scheduled price increase. Read our Best Wallet token price prediction on our website.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.