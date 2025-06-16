Key Notes

SharpLink Gaming has added 176,271 ETH worth $463 million to its treasury portfolio.

Over 95% of the ETH is staked, supporting network security while earning yield.

SharpLink’s purchase signals strong confidence in Ethereum’s future, sparking buzz about potential price gains.

Ethereum ETH $2 638 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $318.63 B Vol. 24h: $18.89 B is making headlines this week as SharpLink Gaming revealed a massive crypto investment that placed the company among ETH’s top holders.

This bold financial strategy involved purchasing over 176,000 ETH. The announcement has sparked intense discussions within the crypto community and may influence Ethereum’s short-term price direction.

Sharplink’s ethereum move sparks industry reactions

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, has become the focus of a major market discussion following a recent post on X by CryptoQuant. As revealed, SharpLink Gaming has confirmed the purchase of 176,271 ETH valued at approximately $463 million.

SharpLink just bought 176,271 ETH ($463M): now the largest public Ethereum holder. CryptoQuant is the first to track its portfolio on-chain. pic.twitter.com/ilO6p3HfFC — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 16, 2025

It is worth noting that the purchase positioned SharpLink as the largest public ETH holder after the Ethereum Foundation.

The average price for the purchase was reported as $2,626 per coin. While this figure might seem high, over 95% of the Ethereum acquired is already used in staking or liquid staking protocols.

This means most of the assets are locked up to support the network and earn yield for the company. In addition, funding for the purchase came from a combination of equity sales and private placements.

Reports show SharpLink raised $79 million since May 30. This points to a well-organized plan, not just a sudden buying spree.

Joseph Lubin, Ethereum co-founder and now Chairman of SharpLink, played an important role in the move. His involvement has given further weight to the strategy and triggered deeper interest in how SharpLink intends to shape its crypto position moving forward.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) saw its shares plunge by over 70% recently in overnight trading. The dip took the SBET shares to around $10.55, a massive plunge from the peak price of $124.

Current ETH purchases may reignite interest in the firm’s stock.

What this means for ethereum’s price and market confidence

SharpLink’s purchase of Ethereum comes off as a sign of growing trust in crypto among public companies.

Many are comparing it to Strategy’s approach with Bitcoin BTC $107 098 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $24.32 B , which helped boost that asset’s long-term performance. Strategy recently issued $979.7 million worth of high-yield 10% preferred stock (STRD) to fund more Bitcoin purchases.

Based on general perception, the focus on staking also suggests SharpLink is not just after short-term gains but is betting on Ethereum’s value in network security and future use cases.

Still, Ethereum’s price dipped to $2,499 amid a wave of selling over the past week. However, it has now gained more stability. As of writing, Ethereum was trading at $2,616.94, marking a 3.62% increase over the past 24 hours.

With SharpLink’s large holdings and plans to acquire more, investors are watching closely.

Do not miss out: bitcoin hyper presale

Among the most attractive altcoins beside Ethereum is HYPER, designed to power the fastest Bitcoin layer ever.

Bitcoin Hyper unlocks fast, cheap Bitcoin transactions, unleashing BTC’s full potential for payments, meme coins, and dApps. We believe that 2025 marks the year Bitcoin Hyper will transform everything.

How it works

How it works is simple. You deposit BTC to a monitored address using Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge. The Bitcoin Relay Program then verifies the transaction and trustlessly mints an equivalent amount of BTC on the HYPER Layer 2.

Btc hyper tokenomics

Treasury : 25% for business growth and community efforts

: 25% for business growth and community efforts Marketing : 20% for viral campaigns and global outreach

: 20% for viral campaigns and global outreach Rewards : 15% for staking and giveaways

: 15% for staking and giveaways Listings : 10% for exchange listings

: 10% for exchange listings Development: 30% for ongoing innovation of the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper is building Bitcoin’s future. Don’t miss your chance to join the ongoing presale. The project boasts a staking yield of 575% and has raised more than $1.3M so far. You can purchase HYPER during the presale using either a debit card or cryptocurrency, at a rate of $0.0119 per token.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.