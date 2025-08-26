Pantera’s $1.25B SOL Bet: Analyst Sees Solana Hitting $300

Key Notes

Pantera Capital aims to raise $1.25B to build a Solana-focused treasury vehicle.

Institutional giants like Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto plan a $1B Solana treasury initiative.

Ali Martinez keeps his $300 target, citing support at $176 and resistance at $207.

Solana turned bearish alongside the broader market in the past 24 hours, dropping 7% and trading at near $189. Despite the dip, prominent analysts are confident in the token's long-term trajectory.

Interestingly, the surge in volatility follows major corporate entities contemplating investment in the SOL token in one form or the other.

Pantera Capital’s Bold $1.25B Solana Treasury Plan

Pantera Capital is reportedly seeking to raise up to $1.25 billion to transform a Nasdaq-listed firm into Solana Co., a public vehicle designed to accumulate Solana tokens as treasury assets.

The initiative would begin with a $500 million raise, followed by $750 million through warrants.

This comes after Pantera disclosed it has already deployed $300 million into digital asset treasury (DAT) firms across various tokens and geographies.

Long-Term Merit Is Crucial

Pantera emphasized that the long-term merit of the underlying token is the key factor for DAT’s success.

Currently, its portfolio spans eight projects, with Solana playing a central role alongside investments in Twenty One Capital, DeFi Development Corp, and Sharplink Gaming.

Pantera also recently backed Sharps Technology, a Solana treasury vehicle seeking more than $400 million.

Institutional Momentum Is Building

On Aug. 26, a report claimed that Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating on a $1 billion digital asset treasury plan focused on Solana.

The firms, with Cantor Fitzgerald as lead banker, are expected to finalize the acquisition of a public company to execute this strategy by early September. The Solana Foundation is also backing the initiative.

Analyst Ali Martinez: Buy the Dip or Breakout

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez remains bullish, keeping his $300 target intact despite the 7% daily pullback.

According to Martinez, SOL faces a critical zone between support at $176 and resistance near $207. “Buy the dip at $176 or the breakout at $207. Target stays $300,” he wrote.

According to Martinez, "Buy the dip at $176 or the breakout at $207. Target stays $300."

Martinez’s chart suggests that if Solana can hold its ascending trendline and break above the $207 resistance, Fibonacci extensions point toward higher levels, with key targets at $250, $277, and ultimately $321, making SOL one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.