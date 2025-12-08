Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Chart Looks Brutal – So Why Are Whales Buying 30 Billion Tokens?

That’s still 83% below its yearly peak of $0.00002825, but beneath the surface, something unusual is happening.

Despite the weak chart, smart money appears to be moving in.

Blockchain data from Nansen reveals that whale wallets have quietly accumulated 30 billion PEPE over the past month, increasing their collective holdings from 4.41 trillion to 4.44 trillion.

At the same time, exchange supply has dropped from 259.1 trillion to 258.2 trillion, a subtle but telling signal that investors are moving tokens off exchanges and into cold storage.

Is a major shift brewing beneath the bearish chart?

PEPE Price Analysis: Retest of Multi-Month Lows

Pepe has spent months inside a falling wedge pattern, repeatedly failing to conquer the descending trendline.

The PEPE price now sits just above a critical base that has acted as support for over a year.

A clean breakdown under this structure could open the door toward the wedge’s lower boundary, hinting at a slide near $0.00000340 or even $0.00000300.

However, if bulls take control of the market and momentum grows, PEPE could break out of the bullish falling wedge pattern and target the $0.00002 level.

This move represents a potential 300% rally from current levels.

Whales Are Buying

While the broader market crash has pushed many traders to reduce exposure to high-risk tokens, whale behavior tells a different story for Pepe.

Large holders have added tokens during periods of fear, and exchange balances have finally started to fall after months of inflows.

This combination signals quiet confidence that the token may be forming a long-term bottom.

As Interest in PEPE Returns, Whales are Buying the PEPENODE Presale

With whales wasting no time in buying PEPE, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a “Mine-to-Earn” crypto project is re-imagining the concept of mining by replacing complex hardware with a fully virtual, gamified system.

The project boasts strong backing, having already raised a massive $2.3 million in its ongoing presale.

Instead of purchasing expensive physical rigs, users spend $PEPENODE tokens to build and upgrade digital server rooms and virtual nodes.

The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and uses powerful deflationary mechanics to sustain its long-term value.

Approximately 70% of tokens spent on acquiring and upgrading these virtual nodes are permanently burned, which continuously reduces the overall supply and creates scarcity.

With over 3 hours and 41 remaining until the next price increase, you can complete your $PEPENODE purchase at the current price of $0.0011825.

Head over to the official PEPENODE website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can simply swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete your $PEPENODE purchase in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.