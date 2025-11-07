Pi Coin Price Prediction: A Rare Pattern Is Forming – Could This Quiet Move Be the Start of Something Huge?

With momentum indicators hinting at subtle strength beneath the surface, Pi might be gearing up for an explosive breakout.

Mixed Signals in Money Flow – Accumulation or Distribution?

The recent Money Flow Index (MFI) reading of 56.67 places Pi in a neutral-to-bullish zone, suggesting moderate buying pressure without signs of overheating.

This level indicates that investors have been steadily accumulating since early October, maintaining healthy inflows.

However, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) sits at -0.14, implying that some capital continues to flow out of the asset.

This divergence suggests a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. A move in the CMF back above zero could confirm a bullish shift in money flow.

PI Price Analysis: A Rare Falling Channel Pattern

The daily chart reveals Pi trading within a long-term falling channel pattern, typically considered a bullish reversal formation.

The price has tested the lower trendline multiple times while maintaining higher lows on the RSI.

If Pi manages to break above the upper boundary of the channel with volume confirmation, the first major resistance lies at $0.35, followed by $0.65.

A sustained breakout beyond these zones could open the door to a much larger move toward the $4 target, marking a potential multi-month reversal.

Beginning of Rally?

With the immediate support in the $0.17–$0.15 zone and short-term targets at $0.35 and $0.65, Pi Coin is currently in a state of quiet accumulation, supported by moderate money inflows and a technical setup that hints at a possible bullish breakout.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.